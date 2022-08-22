U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

Music Production Software Market: USD 369.87 million Growth from 2021 to 2026, High Competition Among Vendors - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK  , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music production software is also known as digital audio workstation (DAW). This software is used by musicians, artists, disc jockeys (DJs), and music production companies to perform multiple functions such as composing, recording, editing, mixing, and mastering to produce music.

Latest market research report titled Music Production Software Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio estimates that the music production software market size is expected to grow by USD 369.87 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Threat of New Entrants

The market is characterized by low capital requirements and moderate product differentiation. Therefore, it is easy for new players to enter the market. However, the strong brand image of the existing vendors and their wide geographic presence makes it difficult for new vendors to gain a market share. Hence, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all Porter's Five Forces.

Vendor Landscape

The music production software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is in its growth stage and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Owing to significant growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify with new product launches, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established vendors have increased their focus on the development and introduction of music production software as well as updating the old versions. Moreover, the growing number of musicians, artists, DJs, and music production companies is accelerating the demand for music production software. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Ableton AG, Acon AS, Acoustica Inc., Adobe Inc., and Apple Inc.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Market Segmentation

The music production software market has been segmented by type (editing, mixing, and recording), end-user (professionals and non-professionals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

By end-user, the professional segment will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression. The demand for music production software is rising, owing to the growing audio and video content.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in the adoption of music production software by professionals such as musicians and music production companies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a crucial country for the music production software market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increase in the adoption of DJ software to produce music will drive the growth of the music production software market during the forecast period. The rising interest in music is providing several opportunities for DJ artists to give live performances. This will drive the adoption of music production software to compose, edit, record, and produce new songs and update old songs by adding new lyrics or music.

The growing demand for digital audio content is a trend in the market. Digital audio content, including music and podcasts, is gaining popularity worldwide. The rising adoption of electronic devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and tablets has helped people consume more digital audio content. Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Spotify are some of the major music streaming platforms.

Apart from the growing demand for digital audio content, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market.

Similar Reports

Recommendation Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Conversational Computing Platform Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Music Production Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 369.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ableton AG, Acon AS, Acoustica Inc., Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Bitwig GmbH, Cockos Inc., GoldWave Inc., Image Line Software NV, iZotope Inc., MAGIX Software GmbH, MakeMusic Inc., MOTU Inc., MuTools, NCH SOFTWARE Pty Ltd., PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., Reason Studios AB, Serato Ltd., and Yamaha Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Mixing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Ableton AG

  • 11.4 Adobe Inc.

  • 11.5 Apple Inc.

  • 11.6 Avid Technology Inc.

  • 11.7 Cockos Inc.

  • 11.8 Image Line Software NV

  • 11.9 MAGIX Software GmbH

  • 11.10 PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc.

  • 11.11 Reason Studios AB

  • 11.12 Yamaha Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-production-software-market-usd-369-87-million-growth-from-2021-to-2026--high-competition-among-vendors---technavio-301609488.html

SOURCE Technavio

