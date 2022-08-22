Music Production Software Market: USD 369.87 million Growth from 2021 to 2026, High Competition Among Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music production software is also known as digital audio workstation (DAW). This software is used by musicians, artists, disc jockeys (DJs), and music production companies to perform multiple functions such as composing, recording, editing, mixing, and mastering to produce music.
Technavio estimates that the music production software market size is expected to grow by USD 369.87 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Threat of New Entrants
The market is characterized by low capital requirements and moderate product differentiation. Therefore, it is easy for new players to enter the market. However, the strong brand image of the existing vendors and their wide geographic presence makes it difficult for new vendors to gain a market share. Hence, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The music production software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is in its growth stage and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Owing to significant growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify with new product launches, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established vendors have increased their focus on the development and introduction of music production software as well as updating the old versions. Moreover, the growing number of musicians, artists, DJs, and music production companies is accelerating the demand for music production software. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Ableton AG, Acon AS, Acoustica Inc., Adobe Inc., and Apple Inc.
Market Segmentation
The music production software market has been segmented by type (editing, mixing, and recording), end-user (professionals and non-professionals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)
By end-user, the professional segment will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression. The demand for music production software is rising, owing to the growing audio and video content.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in the adoption of music production software by professionals such as musicians and music production companies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a crucial country for the music production software market in North America.
Key Drivers and Trends
The increase in the adoption of DJ software to produce music will drive the growth of the music production software market during the forecast period. The rising interest in music is providing several opportunities for DJ artists to give live performances. This will drive the adoption of music production software to compose, edit, record, and produce new songs and update old songs by adding new lyrics or music.
The growing demand for digital audio content is a trend in the market. Digital audio content, including music and podcasts, is gaining popularity worldwide. The rising adoption of electronic devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and tablets has helped people consume more digital audio content. Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Spotify are some of the major music streaming platforms.
Music Production Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 369.87 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ableton AG, Acon AS, Acoustica Inc., Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Bitwig GmbH, Cockos Inc., GoldWave Inc., Image Line Software NV, iZotope Inc., MAGIX Software GmbH, MakeMusic Inc., MOTU Inc., MuTools, NCH SOFTWARE Pty Ltd., PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., Reason Studios AB, Serato Ltd., and Yamaha Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
