Music Streaming Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Music Streaming Market research report by Technavio infers that the growth in mobile advertisement spending is driving this market's growth. The market is segmented by end-user (individual users and commercial users), type (free and paid) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Music Streaming Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in market growth of USD 24.42 billion at a CAGR of 14.83%, read additional information about the market, Get sample report .

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Deezer SA

iHeartMedia Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sony Corp.

Spotify Technology SA

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-User:

Request a Sample of this report for more highlights on the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for music streaming. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the enormous portfolio of music subscribers handled by music streaming service providers will assist the expansion of the music streaming market in the region.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Story continues

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Music Streaming Market

Market Driver:

Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Advertising Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Music Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, iHeartMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., and Spotify Technology SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Free - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Paid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

11.4 Apple Inc.

11.5 Comcast Corp.

11.6 Deezer SA

11.7 iHeartMedia Inc.

11.8 Microsoft Corp.

11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.10 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

11.11 Sony Corp.

11.12 Spotify Technology SA

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-streaming-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-technavio-301564922.html

SOURCE Technavio