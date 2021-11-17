Music subscription service Tidal offers its first free tier

A screen shot of music streaming service Tidal on a laptop.

For the first time, you can join the music streaming service Tidal for free.

On Wednesday, Tidal confirmed it would offer a free option in the U.S., allowing consumers to explore the service at no cost.

Tidal said the free tier will offer access to the music streamer's full catalog and playlists with "limited interruptions."

For listeners who want higher-fidelity sound quality, Tidal now has two subscription plans. Tidal HiFi for $9.99 a month offers Hi-Fi sound, offline listening and no ads. The $19.99 a month HiFi Plus option offers optimal sound quality as well as features such as direct-to-artist payments, where a portion of a listener's monthly subscription fee goes toward their top streamed artist.

"We're building a platform that values art, artists, and culture, and for the first time opening the platform experience up to a wider group of fans with the free tier," said Jesse Dorogusker, head of Tidal, in a statement.

In 2015, Tidal emerged as a potential contender to stalwarts like Spotify and Apple Music due to the backing of hip hop mogul Jay-Z. Tidal was billed as an artist-centric service available for a paid subscription delivering the best quality audio along with other perks from invested artists.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z sold his stake in Tidal to payments service Square for $297 million in cash and stock. As part of the deal, Jay-Z was named to Square's board of directors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tidal for free: Music streaming service offers first free subscription