Music Synthesizers Market to Record a CAGR of 2.35%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The music synthesizers market is fragmented. Vendors are making use of growth strategies such as portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing to compete in the market. The market is marked by the presence of a large number of vendors. The leading companies are competing to increase their footprint in the global music synthesizers market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the rise in technological innovations. Established vendors are investing in developing, designing, planning, and expanding existing music synthesizers to maintain their positions in the market.
The music synthesizers market size is expected to grow by USD 65.16 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Scope
The music synthesizers market report covers the following areas:
Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Alphabet Inc., Arturia, Audiotonix Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Clavia Digital Musical Instruments AB, Doepfer Musikelektronik GmbH, Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, HYUNDAIYOUNGCHANG Co., KORG Inc., Kurzweil Music Systems, Moog Music Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Sequential LLC, Roland Corp., Synthtopia, teenage engineering ab, Waldorf Music GmbH, The Music Alliance, and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Type
Geography
Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments
The offline segment will be the biggest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Retail stores include brick-and-mortar stores such as music stores, which offer a wide array of music synthesizers. In addition, there are general music stores and specialized music stores in large cities. Such factors will fuel market growth in the coming years.
Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis
North America will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the music synthesizers market in the region. However, the North American market will grow at a slower rate than other regions.
Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist music synthesizers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the music synthesizers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the music synthesizers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of music synthesizers market vendors
Music Synthesizers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.35%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 65.16 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.9
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Japan, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Arturia, Audiotonix Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Clavia Digital Musical Instruments AB, Doepfer Musikelektronik GmbH, Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, HYUNDAIYOUNGCHANG Co., KORG Inc., Kurzweil Music Systems, Moog Music Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Roland Corp., Sequential LLC, Synthtopia, teenage engineering ab, The Music Alliance, Waldorf Music GmbH, and Yamaha Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Digital synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Analog synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.14 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Alphabet Inc.
11.4 Arturia
11.5 Audiotonix Ltd.
11.6 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
11.7 Elektron Music Machines Mav AB
11.8 Focusrite Plc
11.9 KORG Inc.
11.10 Moog Music Inc.
11.11 Roland Corp.
11.12 Yamaha Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
