Music Synthesizers Market to Record a CAGR of 2.35%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The music synthesizers market is fragmented. Vendors are making use of growth strategies such as portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing to compete in the market. The market is marked by the presence of a large number of vendors. The leading companies are competing to increase their footprint in the global music synthesizers market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the rise in technological innovations. Established vendors are investing in developing, designing, planning, and expanding existing music synthesizers to maintain their positions in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026

The music synthesizers market size is expected to grow by USD 65.16 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Scope

The music synthesizers market report covers the following areas:

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alphabet Inc., Arturia, Audiotonix Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Clavia Digital Musical Instruments AB, Doepfer Musikelektronik GmbH, Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, HYUNDAIYOUNGCHANG Co., KORG Inc., Kurzweil Music Systems, Moog Music Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Sequential LLC, Roland Corp., Synthtopia, teenage engineering ab, Waldorf Music GmbH, The Music Alliance, and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The offline segment will be the biggest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Retail stores include brick-and-mortar stores such as music stores, which offer a wide array of music synthesizers. In addition, there are general music stores and specialized music stores in large cities. Such factors will fuel market growth in the coming years.

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the music synthesizers market in the region. However, the North American market will grow at a slower rate than other regions.

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist music synthesizers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the music synthesizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the music synthesizers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of music synthesizers market vendors

Family Entertainment Center Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The music synthesizers market share is expected to increase by USD 65.16 million from 2021 to 2026.

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market share is expected to increase by USD 24.60 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Music Synthesizers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 65.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.9

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Arturia, Audiotonix Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Clavia Digital Musical Instruments AB, Doepfer Musikelektronik GmbH, Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, HYUNDAIYOUNGCHANG Co., KORG Inc., Kurzweil Music Systems, Moog Music Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Roland Corp., Sequential LLC, Synthtopia, teenage engineering ab, The Music Alliance, Waldorf Music GmbH, and Yamaha Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Digital synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Analog synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 11.4 Arturia

  • 11.5 Audiotonix Ltd.

  • 11.6 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Elektron Music Machines Mav AB

  • 11.8 Focusrite Plc

  • 11.9 KORG Inc.

  • 11.10 Moog Music Inc.

  • 11.11 Roland Corp.

  • 11.12 Yamaha Corp.

12 Appendix

About Us

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026
Global Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-synthesizers-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-2-35-north-america-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301631865.html

SOURCE Technavio

