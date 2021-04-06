Musical Instrument Market to Grow by USD 807.99 million | 2.11% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the musical instrument market and it is poised to grow by USD 807.99 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the musical instrument market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The string instruments are the leading segment in the market.
What is the major trend in the market?
The rising popularity of online stores is the major trend in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.20%.
Who are the top players in the market?
C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., Yamaha Corp. are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts. However, high penetration of mobile devices will hamper growth.
How big is the North American market?
40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts will offer immense growth opportunities, the high penetration of mobile devices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this musical instrument market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The musical instrument market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The musical instrument market report covers the following areas:
Musical Instrument Market Size
Musical Instrument Market Trends
Musical Instrument Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising popularity of online stores as one of the prime reasons driving the musical instrument market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist musical instrument market growth during the next five years.
Estimation of the musical instrument market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the musical instrument market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of musical instrument market vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
String instruments - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
Pianos and keyboards - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
Drums and percussion instruments - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
C. F. Martin & Co. Inc.
CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD.
Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
Gibson Brands Inc.
HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.
Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Korg Inc.
Roland Corp.
Steinway Inc.
Yamaha Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
