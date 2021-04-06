U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.50
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,339.00
    -76.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,582.00
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.70
    -15.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.20
    +0.55 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    -1.7200 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    -17.33 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2490
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,913.28
    +568.64 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.99
    +24.64 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,758.72
    -330.53 (-1.10%)
     

Musical Instrument Market to Grow by USD 807.99 million | 2.11% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Musical Instrument Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Musical Instrument Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the musical instrument market and it is poised to grow by USD 807.99 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the musical instrument market.
Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The string instruments are the leading segment in the market.

  • What is the major trend in the market?
    The rising popularity of online stores is the major trend in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.20%.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., Yamaha Corp. are the top players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts. However, high penetration of mobile devices will hamper growth.

  • How big is the North American market?
    40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market- The electronic musical instruments market is segmented by products (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums, and percussion instruments, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market- The mixed martial arts (MMA) equipment market is segmented by product (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), end-user (individual and organization), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Enquire Before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts will offer immense growth opportunities, the high penetration of mobile devices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this musical instrument market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The musical instrument market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41536

Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The musical instrument market report covers the following areas:

  • Musical Instrument Market Size

  • Musical Instrument Market Trends

  • Musical Instrument Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of online stores as one of the prime reasons driving the musical instrument market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist musical instrument market growth during the next five years.

  • Estimation of the musical instrument market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the musical instrument market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of musical instrument market vendors.

Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product placement

  • String instruments - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Pianos and keyboards - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Drums and percussion instruments - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • C. F. Martin & Co. Inc.

  • CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD.

  • Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

  • Gibson Brands Inc.

  • HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

  • Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Korg Inc.

  • Roland Corp.

  • Steinway Inc.

  • Yamaha Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/musical-instrument-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/musical-instrument-market-to-grow-by-usd-807-99-million--2-11-year-over-year-growth-in-2021--technavio-301261333.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR raises $15 billion in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise

    Private equity powerhouse KKR & Co said on Tuesday it has raised $15 billion for its fourth Asia-Pacific focused fund, marking the region's biggest private equity fund at a time when buyout-backed deals are on the rise. U.S.-based KKR started marketing the new Asia fund towards the end of 2019, initially targeting $12.5 billion, sources familiar with the situation have said previously."Companies across Asia Pacific are recognising their potential to become not only national and regional champions but also global leaders in their industries," Ashish Shastry, KKR's co-head of Asia Pacific private equity, said in a statement announcing the fund-raising.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • Yield Scare That Shocked Stocks in February Barely Registers Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls rattled by rising yields six weeks ago have come to embrace the economic signal the latest spike is sending.While Wall Street has worried that Treasuries -- fresh off their worst quarter since 1980 -- could derail the stock market’s rally, there’s little that seems to be backing up those concerns. The S&P 500 opened at a record Monday following Friday’s blowout March jobs report, even as benchmark Treasury yields flirted with their pre-pandemic highs.Although rising rates typically take the shine off of expensively valued stocks, such as tech and growth names, the fact that U.S. economic data is so strong has overpowered that argument. The JPMorgan Forecast Revision Index -- a gauge of how much economic forecasts change in a quarter -- posted its biggest upward move in history this past quarter as economists raced to upgrade their outlooks. That’s now allowing stocks and bond yields to rise in tandem, Baird investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield said.“The stock market doesn’t care too much about rising yields as long as they’re rising for the right reasons,” Mayfield said. “Yields are rising because the economic outlook has improved. That’s a positive for companies that make up the stock market.”The lurch higher in Treasury yields initially benefited cyclical sectors such as energy and financials at the expense of tech, yet the rally has broadened out in recent weeks as the breakneck speed of the bond selloff slows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 2% Monday, outpacing gains in the S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000.Stocks should be able to maintain their appeal relative to bonds as so-called real yields -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- are still deeply negative at minus 0.64%, Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron said.“If real yields just go up a lot, and growth is unchanged, then that’s a big-time tightening,” said Caron, a portfolio manager at the firm. “If you’re going from a 4% expectation of growth for 2021 to 8% expectation of growth for 2021, and real yields go up a little bit, the market can absorb that move.”Optimism among economists has also filtered through to expectations for corporate America. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies by 6.7 percentage points in the first quarter, according to weekly data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the biggest quarterly increase on record in data going back to 2004, and has sent the expected growth rate to 22.5%.“Since last June, 10-year Treasury yields have increased by 100 basis points (from 0.7% to 1.7%), leading many investors to question the sustainability of these elevated stock multiples,” Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note last week. “With multiples stable, the market’s entire advance can be explained by improving earnings.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s Monetary Policy Seen Easy on Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers are poised to hold interest rates this week as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth from the pandemic, with new cases hitting a record.All economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Monday expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on April 7. Traders will watch for an explicit forward guidance from the Reserve Bank of India on how long the policy stance will stay accommodative and liquidity abundant despite stubborn inflation.Sticky underlying price pressures had earlier stoked expectations of policy normalization amid signs of a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. But a partial lockdown in Maharashtra, which houses the financial hub of Mumbai and contributes about 15% of national output, could likely skew forecasts.“The current state of affairs will ensure that RBI will not pull back accommodative measures in a hurry,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, who expects a status quo.Here’s what to watch for in the MPC decision to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday morning:Growth ProspectsIn February, the central bank said it expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April 1 after an estimated 7.7% contraction in the previous 12 months. While Das has indicated there is no immediate threat to that forecast, he could still flag downside risks, given the current surge in virus cases that’s hurting mobility and consumption.Inflation ForecastWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government renewing the central bank’s mandate of keeping inflation between 2%-6% for another five years, policy makers are likely to reiterate that fighting price pressures will be a top priority. Fuel and food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, represent the biggest problem for rate setters, given their ripple effect on inflationary expectations and underlying price pressures.India is among the few emerging markets in Asia where inflation is above the midpoint of its target band, due largely to food prices that are rising after a brief drop. Economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saw CPI at 5% in the April-June period before easing to 4.7% in the next three months. That compares with the central bank’s forecast of 5%-5.2% for the April to September period.“The risks of increasing input costs, higher commodity prices, seasonal upside in food prices and better pricing power could prod the MPC to relook at its inflation forecasts,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “However, local lockdowns, if they persist, could impact services demand negatively and put downward pressure on first-quarter core inflation and may act as a balancing factor.”Yield ControlBond investors will be watching on how active the RBI is with its version of yield curve control and how long the accommodative monetary stance lasts.“The market is expecting extended forward guidance in policy stance, from ‘going into next fiscal year’ to say ‘end of calendar year,’” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai.The bond market is facing another year of near record supply amid weak appetite for debt. Benchmark yields rose 30 basis points last quarter, the most since 2018 amid a sharp spike in U.S. yields and crude prices. Governor Das has assured investors that RBI will help ease the supply burden by purchasing at least 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bonds through open market purchases, or OMOs, and more durable cash injection to compensate for the withdrawal of a relaxation in a cash reserve ratio.“We expect the RBI to reiterate that surplus liquidity will remain ample to support growth and that the space created by CRR reversal will be offset by OMO purchases of bonds to help bridge the gap between demand-supply of bonds and prevent longer-end bond yields from shooting up excessively in a short period of time,” said Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • No Major Earnings Scheduled Next Week But Q1 Earnings Optimism, Biden’s Infra Plan to Drive Stocks Higher

    Although there are no major earnings scheduled to be released next week, U.S. President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan and Q1 earnings season that kicks in the second week of this month with a strong return of growth is expected to drive stocks higher.

  • Marathon Patent Mined 196 Bitcoin in Q1, Sees Having 100K+ Miners Online by Early 2022

    Marathon’s ASIC spending spree is one of many, and it could signal that bitcoin’s hashrate will hit new highs still this year.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • AMC Stocks Pop On Upgrade: Why Analyst Sees Potential For Sharp Recovery

    Meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which has had a volatile ride amid the WallStreetBets phenomena, is advancing strongly Monday following a positive analyst action. The AMC Analyst: B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold upgraded AMC shares from Neutral to Buy and bumped up the price target from $7 to $13. Not long ago, the stock was panned as dramatically overvalued by some analysts. The AMC Thesis: Given that the North American theater base is only 60% open at this point and theater capacity restrictions are in place, the opening weekend domestic box office performance for "Godzilla vs. Kong" from Walt Disney Co's (NASDAQ: DIS) Warner Bros. is impressive, analyst Wold said in a note. The $48.5 million in box office revenues for "Godzilla vs. Kong" compares favorably to the $47.8 million opening weekend revenues notched up by "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in May 2019, the analyst noted. Related Link: "Godzilla vs. Kong" Smashes Pandemic-Era Box Office With .5 Million Debut These results, the analyst said, are very telling as the movie was available for free to HBO Max subscribers at the same time as the theatrical release. "We believe consumers want to leave the house and return to the theater," Wold wrote in the note. Apart from this positive indicator, the analyst said he is also impressed with AMC management's ability to weather the pandemic headwinds. by both strengthening the balance sheet and negotiating with landlords to improve the cash runway into 2022. With the management showing intent to use equity to reduce debt, B. Riley can now be more constructive on the upside opportunity for the shares, the analyst said. Related Link: Is The Era Of Meme Stocks And NFTs Already Over? AMC is well-positioned to benefit from the industry's projected resurgence and return to pre-pandemic attendance levels by 2023, given that it is the largest exhibitor in North America and the operator of the highest number of premium IMAX screens, Wold said. While noting that valuation implied by the new price target is well above historical averages, the analyst said he sees potential for sharply positive stock price movements, thanks to a combination of continued global box office recovery momentum, additional studio windowing agreement cooperation and successful balance sheet deleveraging. AMC Price Action: At last check, AMC shares were up 14.53% to $10.73. Related Link: Why Wanda Group Is Trimming Its Holdings In AMC Theater Chain (Photo: Gpwitteveen via WikiCommons.) Latest Ratings for AMC DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021B. Riley FBRUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for AMC View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Acadia Pharma, Bio-path And Cidara Are Moving TodayPalantir Snags .9M Nuclear Security Administration Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Financial crises get triggered about every 10 years — Archegos might be right on time

    No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.

  • At what age should you stop saving for retirement?

    My accountant sent my husband and me a note yesterday asking how much we planned to contribute to our retirement accounts for 2020. Maybe I’m sharing too much, but at our ages, it did make us pause and think, should we really still be contributing to a retirement account? My husband is nearing the time he will start to take required minimum distributions by law at 72 from his tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Artificial intelligence has advanced so much, it wrote this article

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF I did not write this article. In fact, it wasn’t written by any person. Every sentence you see after this introduction is the work of OpenAI’s GPT-3, a powerful language-prediction model capable of composing sequences of coherent text.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • Philippines Plans U.S. Dollar Bonds ‘Before Rates Skyrocket,’ Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and will look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year.“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays on Tuesday. He didn’t provide more details on the debt plan.The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, according to budget data presented to Congress in August. Last week, it raised 55 billion yen ($500 million) through a 3-year Samurai bond sale.Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected” as virus cases surge, Dominguez said.The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces to until April 11 to control a rise in infections, and the two-week strict movement curbs will likely shave off 0.8 percentage points from this year’s growth, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Monday. Last year’s lockdown -- among the world’s longest -- pushed gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since at least 1946.Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of a plan to drive GDP growth to as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos.Debt TrimmingThe government doesn’t intend to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next.While the government isn’t planning to introduce new tax measures at this time, Dominguez said the finance department is looking at ways of “winding down” debt, including other possible revenue sources.The government aims to cap the budget deficit at 8.9% of GDP this year before lowering the gap to 7.3%.“I’d like to hear of solutions to the world debt problem,” Dominguez said of discussions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. “This is a problem of ours as well as problems of many countries.”(Updates with more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nikola Founder Makes a Curious $48.6M Stock Sale

    Trevor Milton reduced his stake in his former company---again. The move seems to have driven the stock down on Monday.