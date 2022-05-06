Musical Instrument Market Size to Grow by USD 1.55 Million | Increasing Popularity of Live Musical Performances and Concerts to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Musical Instrument Market by Product (String instruments, Pianos and keyboards, Drums and percussion instruments, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Musical Instrument Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the musical instrument market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.55 million, as per the market report outlook. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts is one of the significant factors fueling musical instrument market growth. A significant rise in the number of concerts and live performances has resulted in the increased demand for high-tech and high-priced musical instruments. Musicians and artists with high fan followings have also inspired their followers to purchase musical instruments. All these factors fuel the growth of the musical instrument market.

Market Challenge: The high penetration of mobile devices will be a major challenge for the musical instrument market during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of notepads and mobile phones, along with novel internet technologies, is reducing the consumption of conventional musical instruments. Music applications on smartphones allow consumers to play virtual musical instruments.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The musical instrument market report is segmented by Product (String instruments, Pianos and keyboards, Drums and percussion instruments, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The string instruments segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The segment can be subdivided into acoustic string instruments and electric string instruments. The acoustic string instruments sub-segment contributes considerably to the string instruments segment's growth, owing to the easy availability and affordability of these instruments.

North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for musical instruments in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions.The rising demand for live music and performances is leading to an increase in the number of dance clubs and pubs.



Musical Instrument Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B.C. Rich Guitars, C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., D Addario and Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KHS America Inc., KORG Inc., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, QRS Music Technologies Inc., Rickenbacker International Corp., Roland Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Steinway Inc., Taylor Listug Inc., Yamaha Corp., and Yanagisawa Wind Instruments Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 String instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pianos and keyboards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Drums and percussion instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 C. F. Martin and Co. Inc.

10.4 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

10.5 Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

10.6 Gibson Brands Inc.

10.7 HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

10.8 Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.

10.9 KORG Inc.

10.10 Roland Corp.

10.11 Steinway Inc.

10.12 Yamaha Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

