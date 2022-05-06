U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,932.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,864.25
    +6.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.10
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.92
    +0.66 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2371
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,359.40
    -3,353.48 (-8.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.99
    -74.13 (-8.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,059.46
    +240.96 (+0.90%)
     

Musical Instrument Market Size to Grow by USD 1.55 Million | Increasing Popularity of Live Musical Performances and Concerts to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Musical Instrument Market by Product (String instruments, Pianos and keyboards, Drums and percussion instruments, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Musical Instrument Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Musical Instrument Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the musical instrument market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.55 million, as per the market report outlook. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts is one of the significant factors fueling musical instrument market growth. A significant rise in the number of concerts and live performances has resulted in the increased demand for high-tech and high-priced musical instruments. Musicians and artists with high fan followings have also inspired their followers to purchase musical instruments. All these factors fuel the growth of the musical instrument market.

  • Market Challenge: The high penetration of mobile devices will be a major challenge for the musical instrument market during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of notepads and mobile phones, along with novel internet technologies, is reducing the consumption of conventional musical instruments. Music applications on smartphones allow consumers to play virtual musical instruments.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The musical instrument market report is segmented by Product (String instruments, Pianos and keyboards, Drums and percussion instruments, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The string instruments segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The segment can be subdivided into acoustic string instruments and electric string instruments. The acoustic string instruments sub-segment contributes considerably to the string instruments segment's growth, owing to the easy availability and affordability of these instruments.

  • North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for musical instruments in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions.The rising demand for live music and performances is leading to an increase in the number of dance clubs and pubs.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned

·

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Guitar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Haptics Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electric Guitar Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Musical Instrument Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.55 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

B.C. Rich Guitars, C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., D Addario and Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KHS America Inc., KORG Inc., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, QRS Music Technologies Inc., Rickenbacker International Corp., Roland Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Steinway Inc., Taylor Listug Inc., Yamaha Corp., and Yanagisawa Wind Instruments Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 String instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pianos and keyboards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Drums and percussion instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 C. F. Martin and Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

  • 10.6 Gibson Brands Inc.

  • 10.7 HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 KORG Inc.

  • 10.10 Roland Corp.

  • 10.11 Steinway Inc.

  • 10.12 Yamaha Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/musical-instrument-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-55-million--increasing-popularity-of-live-musical-performances-and-concerts-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301539686.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell

  • Russia Struggles to Find New Buyers for Commodities as Europe Severs Links

    Infrastructure bottlenecks, fire-sale prices and uncertain demand pose challenges for the Kremlin’s plan to reroute sales of oil and metals, the lifeblood of Russia’s economy.

  • Canada Nickel Bid Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ of BHP Growth Ambition

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s unsuccessful attempt to buy a junior Canadian nickel miner last year should be seen as “almost the tip of the iceberg” for its ambitions in the resource-rich country, says one of the company’s top executives.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Mov

  • Skyworks Solutions Continues in a Downtrend

    In our last technical review of Skyworks Solutions back on November 18, we wrote that "I don't think SWKS is entirely out of the woods yet, so I would defer purchases for the time being. Another look could be worthwhile in a few weeks perhaps.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES INTENT TO REINSTITUTE BASE DIVIDEND ON JULY 15, 2022; LARGE NEW LIGHT OIL POOL EXTENSION AND LAND ACQUISITION AT STEELMAN IN SE SASKATCHEWAN; UPDATE ON TERM DEBT AND CREDIT FACILITY; INTENT TO REDEEM 5.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; AND 2022 OUTLOOK

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce: 1) the intent to reinstitute the Company's base dividend on July 15, 2022; 2) the successful acquisition of strategic, core area lands in SE Saskatchewan at a recent Crown sale; 3) the receipt of an additional $30 million of term debt financing under the same terms and conditions as its existing 5-year term debt facility (the "Term Debt Facility"); 4) the intent to redeem the Company's $44.5 million of 5.75% converti

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investo

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Stock Again. That Doesn’t Mean He’s Optimistic.

    The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway bought $51 billion worth of stock in the first quarter, but each of the buys had a company-specific rationale.

  • Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Devastating Africa’s Economy

    Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to have an oversized economic impact on Africa, but energy exports may be key to weathering the storm

  • JPMorgan Rebuilds in Natural Gas With Profits Too Good to Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a decade after selling much of its physical raw-materials business, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is rebuilding in the U.S. natural gas sector, and in a big way.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From R

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine L

  • MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing

    MercadoLibre Inc said it was so far managing to recoup higher costs by boosting its prices as the South American e-commerce giant reversed a year-ago loss, helped by growth in its financial services unit. Chief Financial Officer Pedro Arnt said in a call with analysts that MercadoLibre was trying to "pass on" costs due to increases in transport, labor and oil prices. The company's net revenue rose 67.4% in local currency to$2.2 billion as strong growth in its fintech unit Mercado Pago helped offset a post-pandemic slowdown in new clients at Mercadolibre's core e-commerce business.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • U.S., Canada spot natgas prices soar on unusual spring heat

    Energy traders noted U.S. gas prices were already trading at their highest in almost 14 years as much-higher prices in Europe keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. Gas futures were high in Europe, trading around $33 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) versus around $8 at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana, as Europe looks to break its reliance on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Next-day gas prices for Thursday at the AECO hub in Alberta, which supplies lots of fuel to the United States, rose to $6.90 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since March 2014 for a second day in a row.

  • Africa accounts for 70% of the world’s $1 trillion mobile money market

    Africa now accounts for 70% of the world’s $1 trillion mobile money value. The value of Africa’s mobile money transactions edged up 39% to $701.4 billion in 2021 from $495 billion in 2020.

  • Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers departs after Lawrence Stroll rift

    ‘Strategic differences’ between Moers and Stroll have led to the exit with former Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa coming in as a replacement

  • DoorDash lifts 2022 core growth target after revenue jumps 35%

    (Reuters) -DoorDash Inc raised its full-year forecast for a key industry metric on Thursday, indicating it has largely skirted labor woes that have plagued most sectors to ensure seamless delivery of food and groceries. Shares of DoorDash surged 9% after it also reported a better-than-expected 35% jump in quarterly revenue, while allaying investor concerns that an easing pandemic would prompt people to eat out more and order in less. The company's image as an enabler of gig economy has helped attract a steady stream of delivery agents, unlike Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut that have struggled to maintain their fleet of riders in a tough labor market.

  • Oil Bulls Should Beware Of Over-Exuberance On EU’s Proposed Russian Oil Ban

    Oil prices are being driven higher principally by the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil but there is a lack of unity among EU member states on imposing the ban and it has to be approved by all 27 EU members to come into effect

  • Shell profits nearly triple as oil prices surge

    The energy giant says pulling out of Russian oil and gas activities had cost the firm $3.9bn.

  • Streaming wars: How much money each company spends on content

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to compare the budgets for the various hit series all of the streaming platforms put out.