Musk accused of polluting German rivers with Tesla gigafactory

A general view of Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg

Tesla’s German gigafactory is polluting Berlin’s drinking water, a local utility company has claimed, as a fresh row engulfs Elon Musk’s flagship European electric car production plant.



Officials from the local water authority near Tesla’s factory in Grünheide have written to the region’s mayors demanding the electric car company close its wastewater line until further notice.

If followed through with, the measure threatens to halt production at the German factory.

The regional water board has called for a general meeting on Friday to discuss its concerns that Tesla’s factory has been ejecting six times more hazardous pollutants into the water system than its permits allow, Stern magazine reported.

“Alternatives are no longer available,” wrote the Strausberg-Erkner water association.

Stern reported Tesla had been warned five times since last March that its pollution levels were exceeding its agreed limits but it had not taken action. The levels of phosphorus and nitrogen in the water repeatedly exceeded allowable levels, the report claimed.

Opened in 2022, Tesla has been seeking to expand its factory to produce 1m cars per year, but the plant has suffered repeated delays as a result of red tape and protests from local green campaigners.

A Tesla spokesman told Stern its plant had wastewater facilities for a “full recovery of processed water” and said its discharge had “no negative impact” on local sewage treatment. A Tesla spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Grünheide residents voted to block a planned expansion of Tesla's gigafactory that would have meant felling 250 acres of local forest - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Local scientists claimed outflows from the factory ultimately ended up at a water plant near Berlin, which is then returned to the River Spree, potentially adding contaminants to the local drinking water.

Tesla has repeatedly clashed with the local water board, which has lobbied against the further expansion of the plant. Mr Musk has previously laughed off concerns the plant could threaten the region’s water supply.

Despite local anger, German politicians have largely sought to appease Mr Musk, with the company’s gigafactory creating thousands of local jobs.

However, local voters rejected Tesla’s latest plans to expand the factory by more than 50pc. Grünheide residents voted by 3,499 to 1,822 to block Tesla’s proposals, which would have involved felling 250 acres of local forest.

The expansion plans would allow Tesla to hit its target of building 1m cars in Europe each year with a further 100 gigawatts of battery production capacity.

The carmaker said it would “seek dialogue with all participants’’. Local protesters called the vote “an important victory for forest and water protection in Grünheide”.

Local opposition in Germany has proved a frustration for Mr Musk, with Tesla also locked in a conflict with unions in Sweden

Last year Mr Musk said he would “strongly consider” building a future battery plant in the UK after previously ruling out Britain over Brexit.