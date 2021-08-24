U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,313.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,355.25
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    -0.14 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7350
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,774.11
    -1,721.51 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.31
    -48.40 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Musk admits Full Self-Driving system "not great," blames a single stack for highway and city streets

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

It hasn't even been a week since Tesla hosted its AI Day, a live-streamed event full of technical jargon meant to snare the choicest of AI and vision engineers to come work for Tesla and help the company achieve autonomous greatness, and already CEO Elon Musk is coming in with some hot takes about the "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) tech.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk said: "FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We're trying to have a single tech stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive [neural network] retraining."

This is an important point. Many others in the autonomous space have mirrored this sentiment. Don Burnette, co-founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics, says his company is exclusively focused on trucking for the moment because it's a much easier problem to solve. In a recent ExtraCrunch interview, Burnette said:

One of the unique aspects of our tech is that it’s highly customized for a specific goal. We don’t have this constant requirement that we maintain really high truck highway performance while at the same time really high dense urban passenger car performance, all within the same stack and system. Theoretically it’s certainly possible to create a generic solution for all driving in all conditions under all form factors, but it’s certainly a much harder problem.

Because Tesla is only using optical cameras, scorning lidar and radar, "massive" neural network training as a requirement is not an understatement at all.

Despite the sympathy we all feel for the AI and vision team that may undoubtedly be feeling a bit butthurt by Musk's tweet, this is a singular moment of clarity and honesty for Musk. Usually, we have to filter Tesla news about its autonomy with a fine-tuned BS meter, one that beeps wildly with every mention of its "Full Self-Driving" technology. Which, for the record, is not at all full self-driving; it's just advanced driver assistance that could, we grant, lay the groundwork for better autonomy in the future.

Musk followed up the tweet by saying that he just drove the FSD Beta 9.3 from Pasadena to LAX, a ride that was "much improved!" Do we buy it? Musk is ever the optimist. At the start of the month, Musk said Tesla would be releasing new versions of its FSD every two weeks at midnight California time. Then he promised that Beta 9.2 would be "tight," saying that radar was holding the company back and now that it's fully accepted pure vision, progress will go much faster.

Perhaps Musk is just trying to deflect against the flurry of bad press about the FSD system. Last week, U.S. auto regulators opened a preliminary investigation into Tesla's Autopilot, citing 11 incidents in which vehicles crashed into parked first responder vehicles. Why first responder vehicles in particular, we don't know. But according to investigation documents posted on the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s website, most of the incidents took place after dark. Poor night vision is definitely a thing with many human drivers, but those kinds of incidents just won't fly in the world of autonomous driving.

Two senators urge the FTC to investigate Tesla over ‘Full Self-Driving’ statements

Kodiak Robotics’ founder says tight focus on autonomous trucks is working

 

Recommended Stories

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Google self-driving spinoff Waymo begins testing with public in San Francisco

    Alphabet Inc's Waymo has started taking a few San Franciscans on rides in its self-driving sport utility vehicles and hopes to open the robotaxis to anyone in the city in less than the three years it took to launch in its only other market. Waymo's announcement on Tuesday of its status and plans in San Francisco, a small peninsula of hills, trolleys, bicycles and narrow streets, shows the length that remains before driverless transport becomes commonplace. Anybody can sign up for Waymo's ride-hailing app, though the company is hand-selecting who it picks up with the list expected to grow gradually to hundreds of people.

  • XPeng Just Sent Its First EV Shipment to Norway. Why That Matters.

    XPeng has sent its first shipment of its electric sedan to Norway, marking another step in the company's expansion beyond its home market.

  • Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

    Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries. Lithium-ion batteries have provided the first serious competition in a century to fossil fuels and combustion engines for transportation. Now an honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei, the Japanese chemical firm where he has worked for nearly 50 years, Yoshino sees more disruption ahead as transportation and digital technology become one industry, sharing lithium battery technology.

  • Elon Musk Is Panning Tesla Again. Why That’s No Big Deal.

    Companies are racing to build autonomous vehicles, but judging who has the best systems has become nearly impossible for ordinary people.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks are shares in companies trading at low multiples relative to their earnings or growth potential. Ford has high hopes for the electric-vehicle opportunity in the U.S, which will help support long-term growth in its home market. According to CEO Jim Farley, Ford will focus on automotive segments where it already boasts dominant brands (pickup trucks, transit vans, and the Mustang sports car).

  • Woman drank, vaped, refused mask on flight to Charlotte. Now she’s been fined $17,000.

    The woman was traveling from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte before she was removed from the flight, according to the FAA.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Biden EV Push? Chip Shortage Weighs On Auto Stocks

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • US examining Boeing's treatment of safety-related employees

    A small group of Boeing engineers who perform key safety tasks are raising concerns about their ability to work free of pressure from supervisors, and their comments are prompting federal regulators to take a broader look into the company’s safety culture. The employees are deputized to approve safety assessments and handle other jobs for the Federal Aviation Administration, making their independence from company pressure critical. An FAA official described it in an Aug. 19 letter to Boeing's leader of safety and aircraft certification.

  • Lexington-bound flight returns to Atlanta after passenger refused to wear mask

    A passenger who refused to wear a mask was the cause of a 30-minute flight delay from Atlanta to Lexington.

  • Mazda restructures China car joint venture with Changan, FAW

    Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Tuesday it and two Chinese partners have agreed to form a new venture in which it will have a 47.5% stake. State-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile will also hold 47.5% of the new joint venture, Changan Mazda Automobile Co Ltd (CMA). FAW will own the remaining 5%.

  • Battery fire fears threaten electric car revolution

    Mass recalls of electric cars due to the danger of battery fires in some models risk deterring motorists from making the switch, experts have warned.

  • LG Chem Shares Slide as GM Expands Electric Vehicles Recall

    By Gina Lee

  • Port Of Oakland Tests Drayage With Class 8 Peterbilt Electric Trucks

    Ten Class 8 Peterbilt Model 579EVs running drayage in the Port of Oakland illustrate two facts of heavy-duty electrification: Class 8 Battery-electric trucks are for real. They only work where infrastructure is in place to charge them. Shippers Transport Express (STE) has both working for it in a three-month demonstration. "With the recent completion of the charging infrastructure at the Port of Oakland, right now is the perfect time to put our 10 Peterbilt Model 579EVs into service and demonstr

  • BHP Turns to Electric Pickups as Miners Seek Emissions Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group and Mitsubishi Corp. will deploy electric pickup trucks and fast-charging units at an Australian coal mine to test technology that could aid the challenging task of cutting the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions. The BHP Mitsubishi Alliance joint venture, Australia’s top coal producer, will initially use two of Canadian firm Miller Technology Inc.’s Relay trucks to transport workers at the Broadmeadow mine in Queensland. The vehicles -- which can be juiced up in about 20

  • Driver rescued after SUV plunges into Charles River

    The coach of a rowing team helped rescue a man after his SUV crashed into the Charles River.

  • Waymo launches robotaxi service in San Francisco

    Waymo, the self-driving vehicle company under Alphabet, has launched a robotaxi service that will be open to certain vetted riders in San Francisco. On Tuesday, the company officially kicked off its Waymo One Trusted Tester program in the city with a fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACEs equipped with the company's fifth generation of its autonomous vehicle system. This AV system, which has been branded the Waymo Driver, is informed by 20 million self-driven miles on public roads and over 10 billion miles driven in simulation, according to Waymo.