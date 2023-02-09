U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,081.50
    -36.36 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,699.88
    -249.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,789.58
    -120.94 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.34
    -27.26 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.66
    -0.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.80
    -17.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.43 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4400
    +0.1040 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,795.33
    -1,150.75 (-5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.49
    -19.29 (-3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Musk’s Brain Startup Neuralink Probed by Transportation Department

Sarah McBride
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US Transportation Department is investigating Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink Corp., after an animal rights group said it obtained emails suggesting the startup did not follow proper procedure when shipping possibly hazardous materials.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The group alleged that Neuralink took potentially contaminated devices from sickened primates and transported them without following proper procedures in 2019. The organization cites emails obtained via public record request showing correspondence between Neuralink staff and employees at the University of California at Davis. At the time, Neuralink had contracted with UC Davis for primate research. It now has its own in-house primate facilities.

The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, part of the Transportation Department, said it took the allegations seriously. “We are conducting an investigation to ensure that Neuralink is in full compliance with federal regulations and keeping their workers and the public safe from potentially dangerous pathogens,” the agency said in a statement.

Representatives for Neuralink did not respond to request for comment. Reuters earlier reported news of the investigation.

The animal welfare group, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, wrote in a letter on Thursday addressed to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg that Neuralink had engaged in “sloppy, unsafe laboratory practices.”

A device from the brain of a monkey who was killed in March 2019 may have been transported without Neuralink following correct procedures, the group claimed, potentially risking transmission of a deadly herpes virus. The report also alleged that in April 2019, three devices that had been used in monkey brains before being removed and moved off-site were found back at the university’s Primate Center, in an open box with no secondary container, a violation of regulation.

“This is an exposure to anyone coming in contact with the contaminated explanted hardware and we are making a big deal about this because we are concerned for human safety,” a Primate Center employee wrote in an email cited in the documents.

--With assistance from Keith Laing.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Legal Expert Weighs in on Craig Wright Losing Bitcoin Copyright Claim in UK Court

    The file format of the Bitcoin blockchain can’t be protected by copyright, a U.K. judge has found, ruling against self-proclaimed inventor Craig Wright. Louise Abbott, partner at Keystone Law, discusses the court's response after the judge said the file format of Bitcoin – the sequence of a header and list of transactions that together form a block – can’t be treated like a literary work because Wright can’t show how they were first recorded.

  • Hedge Fund Deal Slams Bed Bath Stock as Redditors Stay Away

    (Bloomberg) -- It has all the makings of Wall Street’s last big score from the meme-stock frenzy. Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveTake one of the financially collapsing companies

  • IRS tells taxpayers in 22 states to hold off on tax filing

    Tax agency said it is trying to determine whether tax rebates, issued in many states last year, count as income.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks

  • US Budget Deficit Widens Rapidly, Threatening Debt-Limit Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- The federal budget deficit is widening rapidly, according to the latest estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, raising the risk of the Treasury running out of cash earlier than expected amid a debt-ceiling standoff.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024

  • The billionaire tax explained: What it is, how lawmakers are responding, and what it means for average Americans

    President Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a tax proposal that would raise taxes on the top 0.01%.

  • Fed’s Williams Says Peak Rate Forecasts Still ‘Very Reasonable’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said forecasts officials submitted in December are still a good guide for where interest rates are headed this year and that policy may need to stay at restrictive levels for a few years to get inflation down.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race

  • How I'd fix Social Security

    Fix Social Security? When both political parties are finally forced to get together and act like grownups rather than snitty children, we’ll end up with fixes that will likely both increase the program’s revenues and probably reduce its future costs, as well. Here's what they might be.

  • Yes, Republicans want changes to Social Security and Medicare entitlements—because some changes are needed

    Growing up, I used to watch a sportscaster whose catchphrase was “Let’s go to the videotape!” And then he’d show a monster home run, touchdown pass or slam dunk. During his State of the Union address, President Biden taunted Republicans for saying they want to cut Social Security and Medicare—even “sunset” it every five years, meaning that if lawmakers didn’t vote to keep the programs, they would sunset—vanish. Republicans were outraged.

  • Insurers Say Cyberattack That Hit Merck Was Warlike Act, Not Covered

    The company lost $1.4 billion in 2017’s NotPetya attack, which has been linked to Russia, but insurers are fighting in court to avoid paying.

  • Chinese Balloon Carried Antennas, Other Equipment to Gather Intelligence, U.S. Says

    The Biden administration is preparing to take action against China’s surveillance program, a senior State Department official said. FBI agents examined material recovered from the Chinese balloon.

  • JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Fed May Hike Above 5%, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve may need to lift its benchmark interest rate above 5%, Reuters reported, after a slew of central bank officials stressed the need to keep hiking. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans

  • State of the Union moments: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden a ‘liar’ as atmosphere in House chamber gets heated

    At times, Biden’s second State of the Union was more like a sparring session as it was repeatedly disrupted by GOP jeers.

  • U.S. Jobless Claims Climbed Last Week but Remain Historically Low

    Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased by 13,000 but remain historically low, reflecting a tight labor market.

  • Late IRS guidance on state stimulus checks threatens to upend tax season

    Guidance expected this week from the Internal Revenue Service on the taxability of state stimulus checks threatens to disrupt this tax season.

  • Markets: Bitcoin falls under US$23,000 as Fed says inflation remains stubborn. Most top 10 crypto decline

    Bitcoin slipped back below US$23,000 on Thursday morning in Asia, tracking the fall in U.S. equity markets overnight amid comments from Federal Reserve officials that the fight to curb inflation is far from over.

  • Fed’s Waller Says Rates May Need to Be Higher for Longer Than Some Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the US economy is adapting to higher interest rates, but more increases in borrowing costs are necessary to bring inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying P

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims increase, labor market still tight

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but remained at levels consistent with a tight labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 for the week ended Feb. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. According to an Institute for Supply Management survey last Friday, some services businesses in January reported they were "unable to hire qualified labor," saying that "supply is thin."

  • Tanks Aren’t Arriving in Ukraine Despite Promises From European Allies

    After months of debate, few countries have committed to delivering equipment, leaving a reluctant Berlin as Kyiv’s biggest tank provider.

  • State of the Union: Biden ad-libs a Social Security challenge to the GOP

    It was widely expected that President Biden would mention entitlement programs but that part didn’t go according to plan.