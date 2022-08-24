Musk claps back at customer criticism of Tesla FSD beta

Elon Musk hasn't taken kindly to recent criticism of Tesla FSD beta software — the soon-to-be $15,000 upgraded version of its advanced driver assistance system that the CEO promises one day will deliver full autonomous driving capabilities.

When a Tesla owner publicly criticized the latest update of the FSD beta software, Musk clapped back via Twitter.

"Unfortunately I have to say I'm still having to intervene to correct #FSDBeta 10.69 in my area," James Locke, a Tesla owner, tweeted Tuesday. "Still lots of work to go. I know this is probably not a popular opinion but the focusing on the 'Chuck' complex left is getting ahead of the needs of some more basic control issues."

Locke also tweeted that FSD was still struggling with right turns and other basic tasks. Musk recently announced an increase in cost for the FSD software, from $12,000 to $15,000, effective September 5, a hike that Locke said was "now a little premature given the ongoing issues across so many situations." The customer wrote that he’s spent more than $32,000 paying for the system multiple times.

"10.69 is in limited release for a reason," replied Musk. "Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain."

10.69 is in limited release for a reason. Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2022

Tesla's FSD, aside from apparently not being great at right turns, is not actually a fully self-driving system. It still requires drivers to stay alert and be prepared to take over the vehicle at any time. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has accused Tesla of falsely advertising its ADAS systems, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently investigating several crashes, some of which were fatal, involving Tesla's Autopilot system, a less advanced driver assist system.

Story continues

A lot hinges on the success of Tesla's FSD system, which Musk has said will mean the difference between the company "being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero." Musk said last month that the service was "ridiculously cheap" given how good of a service it is, and that he expects to "solve full self-driving" by the end of this year.

Musk has an active presence and following on Twitter, with plenty of loyal reply guys ready to drag anyone (including journalists) who dare to criticize him or Tesla. To preempt any backlash, Locke's thread also included faith that Tesla will solve these issues.

"I just know I get some angry comments off my comments like this," tweeted Locke. "Honored to be a Beta tester for this amazing product."

Locke did not respond to TechCrunch's request for further information.