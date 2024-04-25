Musk to Be Deposed Monday in Twitter Arbitration Case on Layoffs

Ed Ludlow and Kurt Wagner
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is set to be deposed on Monday as the first arbitration hearings get underway involving thousands of former Twitter employees who say they were cheated out of severance pay when the billionaire bought the social media company in October 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The lawfirm of Lichten & Liss-Riordan sent an email to the former Twitter employees who are participating in a class action lawsuit, asking for ideas for questions to ask Musk in the deposition. The deposition will be in-person and last for seven hours, according to the email, which was reviewed by Bloomberg.

The company formerly known as Twitter, which Musk has since renamed X, has been accused in multiple suits of numerous labor and workplace violations, including failing to pay severance to thousands of workers fired after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. The law firm is representing almost 2,000 former Twitter employees in individual arbitrations as well as more than a dozen class action lawsuits in court.

A spokesperson for X declined to comment. Shannon Liss-Riordan, a partner at the firm, and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A San Francisco federal judge ruled last year that workers who filed one of the earliest challenges to Twitter over severance pay were obligated under their contracts to go through arbitration, in which private judges resolve disputes in closed-door hearings.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • SEC sued over Ethereum, crypto firm asks court to state token is not a security

    The lawsuit was filed by MetaMask maker Consensys, which is seeking an injunction to block the SEC from investigating Ethereum.

  • Crypto Firm Sues SEC to Fend Off Oversight of Ethereum

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto software firm Consensys sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to fend off regulation of the Ethereum blockchain and push back against what it called the agency’s “campaign to seize control over the future of cryptocurrency.”Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingHuawei’s New Phone R

  • Consensys Sues SEC Over ‘Unlawful Seizure Of Authority’ Over Ethereum

    Ethereum developer Consensys has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, striking back against what the company calls an “unlawful seizure of authority” over Ethereum by the federal regulator.

  • Do Kwon's Huge Fine Shows the SEC Is Ratcheting Up Penalties Against Crypto Firms

    Suggested fines the securities watchdog suggested for Terraform Labs and Ripple are out-of-line with what it has collected from crypto firms in the past.

  • Court revives Whole Foods worker's lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks

    A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing Whole Foods of illegally firing a worker who refused to remove her "Black Lives Matter" facemask and complained about racism at the upscale grocery chain. In a 3-0 decision released on Wednesday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the firing of Savannah Kinzer, an outspoken critic who worked in a Cambridge, Massachusetts, store, "arguably deviated" from Whole Foods' disciplinary process. The Boston-based panel also upheld the dismissal of similar claims by two other workers, Haley Evans and Christopher Michno, finding no proof that Whole Foods' discipline of them was unusual.

  • After shrugging off a $355 million first-quarter loss, Boeing has to slog through the mud of fresh allegations it retaliated against workers

    Two Boeing engineers said their poor—and identical—performance reviews were the company lashing out over their raised safety concerns.

  • Crypto firm Consensys sues US SEC over Ethereum regulation

    The regulation of the industry has become a contentious issue as the sector's biggest companies, including Coinbase Global, allege the SEC does not have jurisdiction on the grounds that crypto tokens are not securities. The U.S. markets watchdog has been "attempting to unlawfully regulate ether through ad hoc enforcement actions against Consensys and possibly others," Consensys complaint alleged. Consensys said it was looking for the court's confirmation that the SEC does not have legal authority to regulate the user-controlled software interfaces built on Ethereum, or the Ethereum blockchain.

  • TikTok vows to take US ban bill to the courts. It faces an uphill climb.

    TikTok has vowed to challenge in court a new law that could result in a ban of the video app in the US, but it could find that it is on less-than-solid legal ground.

  • McKinsey faces US criminal probe over opioids work, sources say

    McKinsey & Co is under criminal investigation in the United States over allegations that the consulting firm played a key role in fueling the opioid epidemic, with federal prosecutors homing in on its work advising OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers, three people familiar with the matter said. The consulting firm and the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. The probe is focused on whether McKinsey engaged in a criminal conspiracy when advising Purdue and other pharmaceutical manufacturers on marketing strategies to boost sales of prescription painkillers that led to widespread addiction and fatal overdoses, two of the people said.

  • Lawsuit Alleges Carson Group Mishandled Sexual Assault Complaint and Has ‘Toxic Leadership Culture’

    Former Carson Group Chief Marketing Officer Mary Kate Gulick is accusing the company of firing her in retaliation after she complained about its handling of an alleged sexual assault by another employee.