U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,056.37
    +98.74 (+2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,402.48
    +549.95 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,383.67
    +399.90 (+3.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,870.19
    +33.64 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.72
    +2.52 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    +18.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.90 (+4.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0429
    +0.0094 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0130 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7030
    -0.9310 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,071.88
    +616.77 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.52
    +4.82 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Musk is biting the hand that feeds Twitter

8
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

Musk is taking on Apple. It might not end well.

Elon Musk has a new nemesis, and it might be one that’s too big even for him. On Monday the Tesla (TSLA) CEO and Twitter owner fired off a series of tweets criticizing Apple (AAPL) for pulling advertisements from the social media platform and claiming that the company threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store.

Musk is no stranger to picking fights from his keyboard. He’s famously tussled with everyone from members of Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission to fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos. And while some have resulted in blow back, and lawsuits, Musk’s newest dust-up could cost his latest venture where it matters most: it’s bottom line.

“This is very much a one-way relationship, and Twitter is exceptionally dependent on Apple,” Forrester VP and research director Mike Proulx told Yahoo Finance. “For Apple, advertising on Twitter is at best nice to have. The Apple brand is incredibly strong and will continue to flourish without advertising on Twitter. But the same cannot be said in the opposite direction.”

Musk didn’t just stop at calling out Apple for cutting back on its ads on Twitter and threatening to delist the app from the App Store. He also chastised the company for charging developers a 30% fee on sales they make through the App Store. In another tweet he accused Apple of secretly suppressing free speech, and specifically called out CEO Tim Cook.

Archivo - Elon Musk habla en la Conferencia y Exhibici&#xf3;n SATELLITE el 9 de marzo de 2020, en Washington. (AP Foto/Susan Walsh, Archivo)
Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk is taking on Apple. (AP Foto/Susan Walsh, Archivo)

Musk’s gambit could be one of reasonable business concerns that have been echoed by firms ranging from Spotify (SPOT) to Microsoft (MSFT) mixed with his own usual online antics. But going after Apple could also backfire tremendously for the CEO. Especially if Apple were to remove Twitter from the App Store and its 1 billion users.

Apple could pull Twitter, but it’d be risky

Musk’s assertion that Apple has threatened to take Twitter out of the App Store would represent a major escalation between the companies. (Apple didn’t respond to Musk or to Yahoo Finance when reaching out for a comment.) But it wouldn’t be the first time Apple scrubbed an app from its software portal.

In the wake of the Capitol riot in Jan. 2021, Apple pulled Parler from its App Store because it was reportedly hosting content including threats of violence and illegal activity. And since consumers can only download apps to their iPhones from the App Store, Apple effectively cut Parler off from iOS users. Sure, they could access the service via their web browsers, but doing so is often clunky.

Apple eventually restored Parler after the app agreed to moderate content on iOS.

Musk, for his part, has maintained that Twitter will be a free speech paradise, and recently restored 62,000 previously suspended accounts, as well as former President Trump’s account. What’s more, on Nov. 23, Musk moved to deprioritize marking COVID misinformation on Twitter as phony. If Musk does allow Twitter to become a kind of new Parler, Apple might be forced to remove the app. Still, the chances of the company doing so are slim at this point.

FILE - This April 3, 2017, file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump&#39;s Twitter feed on a computer screen in Washington. President Donald Trump is claiming that Twitter has removed &#x00201c;many people&#x00201d; from his account. But he appears to have actually gained followers since the beginning of October.According to the Internet Archive&#x002019;s Wayback Machine, which collects snapshots of web pages over time, Trump had 54.8 million followers on Oct. 1. He had 55.3 million as of Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Musk restored Trump's Twitter account, but the former president hasn't rejoined the platform. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

“It would just be too huge of a thing at this stage to delist Twitter even though Twitter seems to be imploding and … Musk is taking some shots at Apple and Tim Cook,” University of Buffalo Law School professor Mark Bartholomew told Yahoo Finance.

“It would just create too much negative attention for Apple if they actually tried to not make Twitter available in the App Store,” he added.

If Apple moved to pull Twitter, it would likely draw the ire of Republican members of Congress who have lined up to back Musk’s so-called free speech efforts. And for a company that tries to court relationships with members of both sides of the political spectrum, and is already facing antitrust scrutiny, that could be especially dangerous for Apple.

Musk’s biggest gripe is an old one

While pulling Twitter from the App Store could prove to be an existential threat to the social network, it’s Apple’s 30% App Store fee that would be truly problematic for Musk’s site. Apple traditionally charges app developers 30% of each purchase users make via apps that use Apple’s App Store payment service. And since apps in the App Store are required to use Apple’s payment service, developers have no real way to escape the fee.

Subscription services catch a break when users reup for another year, with the fee dropping to 15% after the first year, and some reader apps like Netflix aren’t required to pay up. But for other developers the App Store’s fees are a certainty.

Musk isn’t the only one who’s called out Apple’s control over the App Store, either. Microsoft President Brad Smith and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have both criticized Apple’s App Store policies. Heck, it was at the center of Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against Apple.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 9: Daniel Ek, chief executive officer of Spotify, speaks about a partnership between Samsung and Spotify during a product launch event at the Barclays Center, August 9, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The new Galaxy Note 9 smartphone will go on sale on August 24. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Spotify's Daniel Ek is a longtime critic of Apple's App Store policies. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

And with Musk planning to pivot Twitter from an advertising-based revenue model to a subscription service, those fees could eat into the company’s bottom line. Musk already launched a subscription for Twitter Blue that allowed users to buy verification badges but was forced to yank it back after trolls bought subscriptions to add badges to accounts masquerading as profiles for everything from Lebron James to Lockheed Martin.

Still, Musk plans to bring the service back in the near future. And when he does, he’ll need to surrender 30% of each sale made through Twitter’s iOS app to Apple. But if Musk thinks that a few tweets about Apple’s fees are going to get the company to curtail the practice, he’s out of luck.

Apple has fought for years to keep its App Store fees in place both in the U.S. and abroad, and Musk’s comments are unlikely to change the company’s stance.

As for his attempts to paint Apple as an anti-free speech company, that could all be smoke and mirrors.

“Musk has been the subject of a pretty steady flow of negative stories. I think he'd like to have that attention diverted somewhere else for a while,” explained Professor Erik Gordon of the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

“When he sees that doesn't work, I think he will get back to trying to lure advertisers back, running Tesla, doing his two or three day jobs, which don't include throwing rocks at Apple.”By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter claims ‘none of our policies have changed’ as advertisers continue to flee

    One month into Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, the company is once again trying to reassure advertisers and users about the direction of the platform.

  • Fed won't crash economy with interest-rate hikes: Powell

    "We might get rid of inflation, but at a very high human cost," Powell said at the Brookings Institution in Washington, in response to a question from a JP Morgan economist about if he would take a "shock and awe" approach to rate hikes. "I think we are in a position where the right thing to do is to move really quickly as we have, and now slow down and get to that place where we think we need to be, and by the way, there's high uncertainty around that."

  • Meta executive says holiday sales were earlier and bigger this year

    Consumers anxious about supply shortages were stocking up early on desired gifts, while businesses with excess inventory sought to clear it out with heavy discounts, said Meta Vice President of Global Business Nicola Mendelsohn, speaking in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference. The holiday ad sales could be a welcome respite for Meta, which has been struggling this year as advertisers and consumers pulled the plug on spending amid soaring costs and rapidly rising interest rates. The company forecast a grim outlook for the fourth quarter and laid off 13% of its workforce earlier this month, heavily affecting Mendelsohn's team.

  • Despite Twitter Distraction, Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Morgan Stanley

    Do you think Tesla’s (TSLA) share price drop is correlated to Elon Musk’s Twitter endeavors? Most likely, the answer is yes, and if that is your reply, then it chimes well with those given in response to a recent Morgan Stanley survey. Firm analyst Adam Jonas says the banking giant asked a host of institutional investors and industry experts two questions: “1. How much of Tesla’s recent underperformance do you attribute to the Twitter situation? And 2. What impact do you believe Elon Musk's acqu

  • Simu Liu returns to host The 2023 JUNO Awards in Edmonton, live on CBC

    The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced today that Simu Liu, star of the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, will return for a second year as host of The 2023 JUNO Awards Broadcast.

  • Spotify CEO joins Elon Musk in calling out Apple for ‘shameless … bullying’

    KEY WORDS The chorus of anti-Apple venom gained another voice Wednesday. Spotify Technology Inc. (SPOT) Chief Executive Daniel Ek unleashed a series of tweets claiming that Apple Inc. (AAPL) “gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers.

  • There’s another reason Elon Musk is so obsessed with Tim Cook and Apple—and it’s not about advertising money

    “It’s a real problem,” Musk tweeted.

  • White House Knocks Thune’s Bid to Tie Debt Limit to Entitlements

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House criticized the Senate’s No. 2 Republican for saying party members want to use an upcoming debate over the US debt limit to consider changes to entitlement programs, calling the idea a “non-starter” that was rejected by voters.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Bi

  • How not to fire people — and why we need to rethink how we approach layoffs

    The tech world has seen an ecstasy of firings lately, and more may well be on the horizon as we head into recession. As corporate titans lurch from one direction to another, Peter Firth argues now is the time to pause and think about how you approach things

  • There's still time to shop the 130+ best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on Apple, Lego and iRobot

    Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are almost gone, so shop today for amazing savings on tech, mattresses, kitchen appliances and style.

  • Competitors chip away at Tesla’s share of U.S. EV market

    New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data.

  • Zelensky says Musk should visit Ukraine to see war for himself

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday took another jab at Elon Musk, suggesting he come and visit Ukraine to see the war for himself after the billionaire last month proposed Ukraine cede territory to Russia. Zelensky, appearing at The New York Time’s DealBook Summit, said he wasn’t sure if someone has had an “influence” on…

  • Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December

    The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long. Powell, in remarks prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, did not indicate his estimated "terminal rate," but said it is likely to be "somewhat higher" than the 4.6% indicated by policymakers in their September projections. US stocks turned higher on his comments, while Treasury yields fell back and the dollar turned lower.

  • XPeng Stock Soars 40%. Results Missed Forecasts but Guidance Offers Hope.

    XPeng expects to deliver about 20,500 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down from 29,570 delivered in the third quarter and 34,422 in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Amid homeless crisis, New York to step up forced hospitalization of mentally ill

    (Reuters) -New York City Mayor Eric Adams rolled out a plan on Tuesday to allow more mentally ill homeless people to be hospitalized against their will in order to tackle "a crisis we see all around us." Adams, speaking from City Hall, said the city had a "moral obligation" to help New Yorkers struggling to meet their own basic needs because of mental illness, even if those people resisted intervention. The Democratic mayor has made addressing the city's homelessness crisis a top goal of his administration since taking office in January.

  • Twitter’s former head of safety says platform is less safe under Elon Musk

    Yoel Roth, the company’s former head of trust and safety, said he believes the platform is less safe under Elon Musk.

  • CNN Starts Layoffs Amid Cost-Cutting Pressures

    CNN signaled to its employee base Wednesday that it had begun to cut some staff amid economic headwinds that are affecting its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy. Tomorrow, we will notify impacted employees, and tomorrow […]

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Higher As Powell Points To Smaller Rate Hikes

    Stocks turned higher Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at smaller near-term rate hikes as the central bank tracks a 'highly uncertain' inflation path.

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk says Apple has 'threatened to withhold’ Twitter app

    The top news stories today: Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold’ Twitter from the App Store, WhatsApp's latest feature is sending messages to yourself, Apple Watch Ultra's powerful diving tools arrive with the Oceanic+ app.

  • CNN Starts Layoffs Of Workforce As Parent Warner Bros. Discovery Undergoes Cost-Cutting

    CNN started to inform staffers of layoffs, as its chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote that notices will go out on Wednesday and Thursday. “Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy,” Licht wrote in a memo, shared on Twitter by […]