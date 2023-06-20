Musk Meeting on Modi’s US Agenda as India Seeks Tesla Factory

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet Elon Musk today on a visit to the US as the country woos Tesla Inc. to make electric cars locally, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The meeting, which will potentially include more than 20 other high-profile individuals, is expected to take place early evening in New York, the person said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The rendezvous comes after Tesla and India revived dialog in May following a year-long stand-off. While Tesla executives talked about the domestic sourcing of parts and incentives with government officials during their recent India visit, it didn’t culminate in a proposal to set up a plant.

Taking advantage of the growing chill between Beijing and Washington, Asia’s third-largest economy is trying to position itself as an alternative destination for companies that want to limit their exposure to China.

Collaboration on critical and emerging technologies between US and Indian companies, and reducing regulatory barriers standing in the way of trade in strategic areas is a key focus of Modi and President Joe Biden’s meeting scheduled for Thursday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at an industry event in New Delhi last week.

Tesla didn’t respond to an email sent to the press address on its website. Representatives for India’s ministries of external affairs and road transport and highways didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Chief Executive Officer Musk has been scouting for the location of Tesla’s next gigafactory. Earlier this month, he met Emmanuel Macron, who said France would tout its attractiveness in hosting a possible gigafactory but it’s for the carmaker to review prospects for projects in Europe. Italy is another suitor.

Musk has engaged with other Asian nations about opening a plant. In November, Musk said he considers South Korea a top candidate for investment, according to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Musk said he would make a decision after a comprehensive review of investment conditions, including around manpower and technology.

In January, Bloomberg News reported Tesla is close to a preliminary deal to set up a factory in Indonesia that would produce as many as 1 million cars a year.

Musk’s business interests in India include his satellite internet firm Starlink, which so far hasn’t been able to make headway in the South Asian nation, and social media platform Twitter.

