Musk Metals To Commence Airborne Survey at Its 100% Owned Allison Lake East Lithium Claims

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals") ("Musk" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK) (OTC PINK:EMSKF) (FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. ("Prospectair") to complete a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey on its 100% owned Allison Lake East Lithium claims (the "Property"), located in northwestern Ontario. The Property is situated within the Allison Lake Batholith LCT Goldilocks zone recently mapped by Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1). The LCT Goldilocks zone is a 5 km wide corridor containing spodumene-bearing pegmatites, spessartine-bearing pegmatites, rare-metal earth occurrences (https://www.greentm.com.au/overview).

Musk is planning a two-phase exploration work program including data compilation, geological mapping, trenching and sampling in Phase 1, followed by diamond drilling and metallurgical testing in Phase 2. The high resolution magnetic heli-airborne survey will include traverse lines oriented N015 with a 50m line spacing. The heli-borne magnetic survey will aid in mapping lithological differences in the Allison Lake Batholith and structural weaknesses that could potentially contain lithium bearing pegmatites. The resultant magnetic features from closely spaced flight lines and low flying high resolution magnetics will vector future exploration efforts to those areas of high merit.

This is Musk's third lithium project and the Allison Lake East Property proximal to multiple mapped pegmatites is also situated 45 km northwest of the McCombe Lithium Deposit with an unclassified and non-compliant resource of 2.08 Mt averaging 1.3% Li 2 O (MDI 52J13NE00004). The McCombe Lithium Deposit has recently been optioned by Green Technology Metals as part of their Root-Seymour lithium asset which totals 12,022 hectares in the southeastern portion of the Allison Lake Batholith. Green Technology Metals has also acquired 6,968 additional hectares in their Allison Lithium Project asset which lies contiguous to Musk's land package.

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, "We are actively moving exploration forward on all three of our highly prospective, Canadian lithium and battery metals projects. The Allison Lake East claims are situated in what has quickly become a recognized lithium and rare-earth metals district following large land acquisitions by Green Technology Metals. Recent field work by GT1 has provided evidence that the Allison Lake Batholith is living up to its expectations as one of the largest fertile peraluminous multiphase intrusions in northwestern Ontario which is highly prospective for LCT-type pegmatites. Musk is currently planning a 2022 work program to establish high priority targets and sampling for pegmatite occurrences beginning with this high-resolution airborne survey."



Figure 1. Musk Metals Allison Lake East lithium property within the Allison Lake batholith.

Musk Metals Corp., Friday, May 6, 2022, Press release picture

About Musk's Allison Lake East Property

F.W. Breaks, the renowned Ontario Geological Survey geologist responsible for the discovery of Avalon's Separation Rapids lithium deposit and instrumental in the early development of the ‘Electric Avenue' which is home to Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark deposits described the Allison Lake batholith as the largest known peraluminous granitic body in northwestern Ontario. Breaks concluded that, "the Allison Lake batholith represents an important new exploration target for rare-element mineralization and is the largest such granite thus far documented in Ontario. This area has high potential for further discoveries of rare-element mineralization that occur in exocontact, metasedimentary-hosted pegmatites or as internal pegmatites within the parent granite". The Root Bay pluton which is host to the McCombe lithium deposit of 2.08 Mt @ 1.3% Li 2 O (OGS OFR 6160) and is also an S-type peraluminous granite which appears genetically linked to the Allison Lake batholith (Breaks et al., 2003, OFR 6099).

Recent fieldwork by GT1 prospectors has outlined what is termed the LCT Goldilocks Fractionation Zone (LCT GFZ)(LCT=lithium-cesium-tantalum). The LCT GFZ represents a 5 km wide corridor that contains spodumene-bearing pegmatites, spessartine-bearing pegmatites, rare-metal earth occurrences and fractionation mineral occurrences (Figure 2). This supports the evidence that the outer edge of the Allison Lake Batholith contains a high degree of fractionation and provides the best potential for the discovery of additional lithium and rare metal bearing pegmatites (Strategic Lithium Footprint Substantially Expanded (iguana2.com). The Allison Lake East Property is well positioned within the LCT GFZ corridor (Figure 1).

Musk's Allison Lake East claim block consists of four contiguous mining claims (75 cell units) covering approximately 1,520 hectares and is easily accessible via logging roads from the community of Ear Falls (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Regional location of the Allison Lake East Property.

Musk Metals Corp., Friday, May 6, 2022, Press release picture

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Allison Lake East Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The current portfolio of mineral properties exhibits favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

