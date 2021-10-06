U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

Musk Metals Defines Two High Priority Lithium Targets on Its 100% Owned Elon Property in Abitibi, Quebec

Musk Metals Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSK METALS CORP. (“MUSK METALS” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce it has completed ground and airborne surveys as well as sampling and has identified two high priority lithium/tantalum targets in the southwest portion of its 100% owned Elon Lithium Property, located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Amérique du Nord project, in Abitibi, Quebec, which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% LiO2 from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

Following a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc (see news release dated April 26th, 2021) in a Phase 1 of a three Phase exploration program, the Company mandated SL Exploration Inc. to pursue a soil sampling survey, in July 2021, down-ice from magnetic anomalies discovered during the airborne survey. Results shows two lithium targets that warrant further exploration work that are located at the contact of an interpreted intrusion contact. The contact also corresponds with structural features that crosscut it, which could be pipelines for intrusions associated with lithium mineralization, as shown under figure 1 below.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1. Lithium Anomalies in Till and Structural Features, Over Mag

Musk Metals Corp. 10-5
Musk Metals Corp. 10-5

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, We have systematically completed multiple surveys and sampling on the southwestern portion of the Elon property and are excited to test our two new high priority lithium targets. The airborne survey initially identified the magnetic anomalies, and the sampling and groundwork have confirmed their potential to host mineralization. The next phase of work at Elon is designed to provide MUSK with more samples and sufficient data for an anticipated drill program.”

Field Work
The latest exploration program on the Elon Property targeted the western claims of the Property. The purpose of the survey was to complete a soil survey in till to better define the potential of the contact zone of a magnetic anomaly which may be associated with lithium mineralization. The claims are covered by a thick layer of sand in the center and northern part of the Property, while more outcrops and till material are available on the southern part. The survey covered the southern part of these claims and demonstrated outcrops and boulders that indicate that the geology of the Property is a favorable host for lithium mineralization. The boulders and outcrops showed gabbro’s associated with felsic and mafic intrusions.

Results
On the southern part of the Property, 29 1kg B-Horizon soils samples in till were taken to allow the Company to better define where potential lithium mineralization may be found in relation to the magnetic anomalies, by using glacial drift directions and assay results. The till samples collected were sent to ALS Laboratories for trace elements analysis. The Company recently received the results, and they indicate that two lithium anomalies are identified within the samples. Five till samples located in the southwestern part of the Property have lithium content over the regional average of 6.4ppm Li. It includes a cluster of samples with lithium content greater 10ppm.

Considering the regional glacial flow (220° and N200° - source SIGEOM), the interpreted intrusion could be the possible source of lithium and tantalum samples, as it is located 450m upstream from the western anomalous zone near contact with intrusion, interpreted magnetic structures and regional faults (marked by left blue target). The second anomaly is located directly on the contact of the magnetic anomaly and include two till samples with a lithium content slightly above regional average. Such as the western anomalous zone, the eastern anomalous zone’s possible source could be the interpreted intrusion, as most of the till samples are bordering it.

Next phase of work will consist of the digging of exploration pits in till to observe boulders and clasts and to see if any mineralization may be found. This information will then allow the Company to define proper geophysics method to find potential mineralized zones in the currently glacially covered bedrock. This phase is expected to be completed after the hunting season.

Qualified Person

Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ, who are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, have reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

Make sure to follow the Company on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well as subscribe for Company updates at http://www.muskmetals.ca/

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Electric Avenue” pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the “Abitibi Lithium Camp” of southwestern Quebec, the “Golden Triangle” district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

___Nader Vatanchi___
CEO & Director

For more information on Musk Metals, please contact:

Phone: 604-717-6605
Corporate e-mail: info@muskmetals.ca
Website: www.muskmetals.ca
Corporate Address: 2905 – 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1C6

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and other matters regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including that the Company may use the proceeds of the Offering for purposes other than those disclosed in this news release; adverse market conditions; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.


