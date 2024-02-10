Musk moves Neuralink to Nevada after Delaware judge strikes down $55 billion pay package

Elon Musk's company Neuralink has moved its incorporation from the First State to Nevada as he grapples with a recent Delaware judge's decision that voided his extraordinary pay package from Tesla.

Musk, who tweeted out, "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware,” is taking his own advice by attempting to move his company incorporations over to states like Texas and Nevada.

Neuralink, Musk's company intended to design brain-implanted computer chips, moved its incorporation to Nevada on Thursday, according to both Nevada and Delaware state records. Last month, Musk announced that the first human patient received a Neuralink implant.

Last week, Musk took to his social media platform X angrily after Delaware judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick struck down a $55 billion Tesla pay package. "I recommend incorporating in Nevada or Texas if you prefer shareholders to decide matters," said Musk on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Delaware Chancery Court ruled the package was not fair and must be voided.

This is not Musk's first company incorporated in Nevada, however. X, which was incorporated in Delaware when it was Twitter, and xAI, an artificial intelligence company, are also incorporated in the state.

Delaware is known nationally due to corporation-favoring laws, where many major companies are incorporated, such as Alphabet, Amazon and more.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Musk moves Neuralink from Delaware to Nevada after $55 billion dispute