Musk’s Neuralink Ditches Delaware, Reincorporates in Nevada

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink Corp., switched the location of its business incorporation to Nevada from Delaware, according to the office of the Nevada secretary of state and a notice sent to shareholders in the company.

The change, completed Thursday, follows Musk’s outburst against Delaware after a judge there struck down his $55 billion Tesla Inc. compensation package. In a post on X, the social network he owns, Musk advised founders not to incorporate in the state.

The notice sent to shareholders, which was reviewed by Bloomberg, informed them that their outstanding shares in the Delaware corporation would now be incorporated into outstanding shares in the Nevada corporation.

Neuralink lawyer Philip Mao declined to comment.

Last week, Musk tweeted that Neuralink had implanted a device in a human patient for the first time.

