Musk Postpones India Visit, Citing Heavy Tesla Obligations

P R Sanjai and Ragini Saxena
2 min read
1
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk postponed a visit to India which would have included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has to deal with “very heavy” obligations at Tesla Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” the billionaire said in a post on X. He had been scheduled to visit for two days — April 21 and 22 — to announce plans to enter the Indian market.

The decision to postpone comes after a hectic week at Tesla. Early Sunday, Musk announced in a memo to the company’s more than 140,000 employees that he was reducing headcount by more than 10% globally. Two top executives also departed.

On Wednesday, the company said it will ask shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion compensation package for Musk that was voided by a Delaware court in January. And on Friday, it recalled almost 3,900 of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to fix or replace accelerator pedals that can dislodge and cause the vehicle to unintentionally accelerate, increasing risk of a crash, and cut the price of most of its cars in the US by $2,000 as sales slow and inventories rise.

The company will also report first-quarter earnings Tuesday, having already said deliveries in the first three months of the year missed estimates by a wide margin. The stock has fallen more than 40% this year, slicing the automaker’s market value to less than $470 billion.

Musk’s planned India visit was critical in terms of timing for both him and Modi. India has kicked off voting for its national elections where Modi is seeking a third term citing the nation’s economic rise. Investments from billionaires like Musk will burnish his appeal among voters.

Musk is seeking permission for SpaceX’s Starlink Inc. to operate in what will be by far its biggest market. Starlink has already received assurances from India’s government that it will be able to start operating in the country as soon as the third quarter of this year, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Tesla has also been trying to break into India for years but high import taxes were a deterrent, something Musk has pointed out repeatedly. India last month lowered import taxes on EVs from foreign carmakers that pledge to invest at least 41.5 billion rupees ($497 million) and start EV production from a local factory within three years.

A sizable investment by Tesla, on the other hand, would allow Musk to tap India’s booming electric vehicle market and counter slowing demand for EVs elsewhere. Tesla watchers, however, would want to see action on the ground after witnessing delays in previously announced projects such as the massive Mexico plant.

--With assistance from Dana Hull and Bruce Einhorn.

(Adds detail on Tesla from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla cuts US prices of Models Y, X, S by $2,000

    Tesla cut the U.S. prices of its Model Y, Model X and Model S vehicles by $2,000 each on Friday, days after the first-quarter deliveries of the world's most valuable automaker missed market expectations. Elon Musk's electric-vehicle (EV) maker lowered the prices for its Model Y base variant to $42,990, while the long-range and performance variants are now priced at $47,990 and $51,490, respectively, according to its website. Tesla North America also said in a post on X said it would end its referral program benefits in all markets after April 30.

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Falling (Again) This Week

    The company can't seem to get out of its own way in 2024.

  • US regulators mulling bid to limit bonuses for Wall Street execs, WSJ reports

    Six agencies, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), are involved in developing the plan, the report said, adding that the measure could be proposed in the coming days. The Federal Reserve is not involved in drafting the proposal, the report said. Executive pay on Wall Street has long been a hot-button issue, with critics pushing for restrictions and arguing for more stringent clawback provisions.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk postpones India trip, aims to visit this year

    Elon Musk postponed a planned trip to India where he was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing obligations at his Tesla automaker and saying he aimed to reschedule the visit for later this year. "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk posted on his X social media platform. Tesla could have used the India announcement to try to reassure investors after months of share-price declines and the news on April 15 that it would lay off more than 10% of its global workforce.

  • TSMC Beats on Q1 Earnings, Shares Fall: ETFs in Focus

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) returned to sales and earnings growth after four consecutive quarters of declines on a year-over-year basis.

  • Musk’s India Trip May See Breakthroughs for Starlink, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Days after Tesla Inc.’s largest-ever round of layoffs and hours before its quarterly earnings, Elon Musk will fly to India to squeeze in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money Back‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIt’s not an idle period fo

  • 23andMe Jumps as CEO Floats Taking DNA Tester Private

    (Bloomberg) -- DNA testing firm 23andMe Holding Co.’s shares soared after Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki said she’s considering taking the struggling company private, less than three years after it began selling shares.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and La

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped on Friday

    A development with one of the company's apps was concerning to investors.

  • Tesla's troubles, inflation sticks, Boeing whistleblower warning and WNBA wows

    Stock investors wrapped a choppy week after an admission on inflation by the Fed, gold prices climb and more woes for Elon Musk's Tesla ahead of earnings next week.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.