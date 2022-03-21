U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.07
    -16.05 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,460.92
    -294.01 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,787.93
    -105.90 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.68
    -15.46 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.28
    +5.58 (+5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.30
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2720
    +0.1240 (+5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3205
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2510
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,934.07
    -470.85 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.63
    +11.60 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Musk reveals plan to scale Tesla to 'extreme size'

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Elon Musk signaled plans to scale Tesla to the "extreme" while teasing the release of Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 3” on Twitter one day before opening the automaker’s first European factory.

On Monday, Musk revealed on Twitter the themes that will dominate the next installment in Tesla’s long-term playbook: artificial intelligence and scaling the automaker’s operations.

“Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” Musk tweeted. “But I will also include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.”

The plan may detail what “extreme size” looks like for Tesla and outline the automaker’s strategy for scaling its manufacturing and supply chain amid a global pandemic and supply chain crunch.

Tesla is scheduled to open its first factory in Europe on Tuesday. The $5 billion factory in Berlin is slated to produce more than half a million electric vehicles annually in a bid to compete with Volkswagen – the largest automaker in Europe – and its $100 billion investment in EVs.

Last week, Tesla idled its round-the-clock Shanghai Gigafactory for two days amid a rise in China’s Omicron cases and supply chain constraints. That factory produces about 2,000 vehicles per day and exports a significant number of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to Europe.

The first two parts of the "Master Plan" proved to be an accurate road map to the development of the company’s products and technology; the first part, a 2006 blog post titled “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me),” outlined Tesla’s proof of concept.

A decade later, Musk’s Master Plan update, "Part Deux," discussed plans to develop battery storage and launch new models, including a battery-electric pickup truck and SUV. Now that the company is nearing the end of the second part, Musk took to Twitter to begin teasing Tesla’s next chapter.

This is also the first time the Master Plans will focus on separate Musk companies, fueling speculation that he may intend to create an umbrella company to keep all of his companies under one roof. However, the tweet's reference to SpaceX and The Boring Company could also allude to future collaborations between the companies.

 

 

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s Business Ties to China Create Unease in Washington

    Tesla and SpaceX are at the center of discussions, with some lawmakers fearing Beijing could access secrets.

  • Lamborghini can absorb lost sales in Russia through other markets -CEO

    Italian luxury sports car brand Lamborghini can easily make up for lost sales from its decision to suspend business in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday. Winkelmann said Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, sold a record of around 200 cars in Russia last year, out of a record of 8,405 globally. "The cars we have planned to produce for Russia this year can be easily absorbed by other markets," he said in a web press conference.

  • Washington's local Russia boycott

    Just off of the GW Parkway, one of northern Virginia’s popular international grocery stores has a conspicuous blank spot on its signage. The owners of the store formerly known as Russian Gourmet have taken down half their sign and changed the name to European Gourmet and Deli in part due to negative reviews online following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The name change is yet another example of the war pushing Washingtonians to distance themselves from Russia as fallout from Puti

  • Yankees takeaways from 8-7 loss to Tigers, including Luis Severino's rough outing

    Luis Severino's first spring training outing wasn't one to remember in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

  • Ethereum ‘Merge’ Edging Closer as Kiln Testing Continues

    One of the largest and most highly anticipated upgrades to the Ethereum network is getting closer as final public testing for ‘the merge’ continues.

  • Whatever You're Doing in the Market is Probably Wrong

    Sorry, everyone, but Real Money Columnist Paul Price has a bit of tough love headed your way. "The little guy," he wrote recently, "is almost always wrong. When they yank money out of equities you should be doing the opposite.

  • A 737 Went Down in China. What It Means for Boeing.

    While the aircraft wasn't a MAX version of Boeing's popular jet, another accident will add to the perception that the company has chronic problems.

  • Boeing, suppliers' shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern China

    Media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors. Boeing said it was working to gather more information. Following the crash, Chinese state media said the airline has grounded its 737-800 fleet, which according to the flight tracking website had 109 such planes.

  • Boeing Slides as Crash in China Renews Worries Over 737 Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. faces a new crisis after a 737 jet fell out of the sky in China with 132 people onboard, renewing concerns over its best-selling family of planes and sending its shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hype

  • Boeing 737 Was Plunging at 350MPH in Moments Before Crash in China with 132 Aboard

    Radio Free AsiaA Boeing 737 airliner with 132 people aboard has crashed into a mountainous area in southern China in what looks set to be the country’s most deadly plane crash for decades. The aircraft, on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, slammed into a thick forest of bamboo on a hillside in Guanxi province. Thick smoke and huge flames could be seen rising on a video posted by the South China Morning Post but it was unclear whether the was already a fire in the area.Tracking data

  • VW targets $7.1 billion for North America, could build ID.Buzz there -executive

    (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG plans to invest at least $7.1 billion over the next five years in North America and add 25 new electric vehicles there by 2030, including a recreation of VW's classic Microbus, a top executive said on Monday. It will be imported initially from VW's Hanover plant in Germany, but ultimately could be assembled in the United States or Mexico, according to Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. The upshot is that "there could be an opportunity" to build the vehicle in North America, he said.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Berlin Deliveries To Start As EV Rival Sets Huge Target

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • UPDATE: Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems shares slide following news of China plane crash involving a Boeing aircraft

    The Boeing Co. shares fell 4.8% Monday, after a Chinese airline with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi. Chinese broadcaster CCTV said the accident involved a China Eastern Airlines Boeing and occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county, the Associated Press reported. There was no immediate information available on numbers of dead and injured. The news also sent shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. down 4%. The U.S. Global JETS ETF was down 2.5% and the Dow

  • UPDATE 11-Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors

    China Eastern said the cause of the crash, in which the plane descended at 31,000 feet a minute according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was under investigation. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern. The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the airline said.

  • China Eastern plane carrying 132 people crashes, no sign of life among debris: report

    A China Eastern Boeing flight carrying 132 people crashed Monday.

  • Boeing 737 jet operated by China airline crashes, with 133 on board, state media report

    Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern 737 occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

  • We calculated how much more gas is costing for every type of vehicle—see how yours stacks up

    Even hybrid drivers are feeling the pain, paying $40 more a month, and for some full-size SUVs, the added expense is pretty hefty.

  • Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south

    A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region. Hundreds of rescue workers were swiftly dispatched from Guangxi and neighboring Guangdong province.

  • Police Are Searching For Driver Who Jumped and Wrecked Rented Tesla in Viral Video

    No one was injured, but there was a lot of property damage. Now there's a $1000 reward out for info leading to the driver.