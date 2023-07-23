Musk Says He Plans to Drop Twitter’s Logo and ‘All the Birds’
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said he wants to drop the Twitter logo soon and eventually get rid of the birds that have long been its signature.
The billionaire tweeted a shimmering image of an X after earlier saying “if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
“Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he said.
Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion and merged the company into an entity called X Corp.
