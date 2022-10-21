U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.75
    -2.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,369.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,062.50
    -28.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,711.80
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    -0.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,629.60
    -7.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.44
    -0.25 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9793
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.96
    -0.80 (-2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4320
    +0.3420 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,054.19
    -83.87 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.43
    +0.03 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.42
    -10.49 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Musk says recession could last until 2024

1
FILE PHOTO: Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday he thinks a recession will last until spring of 2024 after earlier raising concerns on demand in China and Europe.

"Just guessing, but probably until spring of '24," Musk said on Twitter when a user asked him how long the recession would last.

Shares of Tesla slid on Thursday, a day after Musk said it was a "little harder" for the electric-vehicle maker to garner demand in the face of a weakening global economy.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

