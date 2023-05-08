Musk Says Twitter to Purge Inactive Accounts and Followers May Drop

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will purge accounts that haven’t been active for several years, and this could lead to a drop in follower counts, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted Monday.

Since taking over Twitter in October, Musk has made changes at the social network to generate much-needed revenue and fulfill his pledge to make it a haven for free speech, while also battling spam and bots that degrade the user experience. It’s been a rocky process — last month Twitter reinstated the blue tick verifying the profiles of some high-profile individuals, even some who have been dead for years.

