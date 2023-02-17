U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,072.50
    -27.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,588.00
    -151.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,371.50
    -111.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.60
    -11.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -1.87 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    -19.20 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.53 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.72 (+14.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1939
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9290
    +0.9790 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,756.74
    -867.57 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.23
    -17.16 (-3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,993.93
    -18.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Musk Shuts Two of Three Twitter India Offices, Sends Staff Home

Sankalp Phartiyal
·2 min read
Musk Shuts Two of Three Twitter India Offices, Sends Staff Home

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Twitter, which fired more than 90% of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year, closed its offices in the political center New Delhi and financial hub of Mumbai, people aware of the matter said. The company continues to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers, the people said, declining to be identified as the information is private.

Billionaire Chief Executive Officer Musk has fired staff and shut offices around the world as part of an effort to get Twitter financially stable by late 2023. Yet India is regarded as a key growth market for US tech giants from Meta Platforms Inc. to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which are making long-term bets on the world’s fastest-growing internet arena. Musk’s latest moves suggests he’s attaching less importance to the market for now.

Twitter has evolved in past years into one of India’s most important public forums, home to heated political discourse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 86.5 million followers. Yet revenue there isn’t significant for Musk’s company, which also has to contend with strict content regulations and increasingly savvy local competition.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An exodus of workers — many of whom were fired — since Musk’s acquisition has raised concerns about whether Twitter can sustain its operations and regulate content. Musk this week said he may need till the end of the year to stabilize the company and make sure it’s financially healthy.

Since the $44 billion buyout, Twitter has failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco headquarters and London offices, been sued by multiple contractors over unpaid services, and auctioned off everything from bird statues to espresso machines to raise money.

Musk has also openly floated the idea of bankruptcy, and cited a “massive drop” in revenue as advertisers fled over concerns about Twitter’s ability to weed out undesirable content. The platform has also experienced significant glitches and outrages, most recently just this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ghana Says Eurobond Holders Face Bigger Loss Than Bilateral Lenders

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana said private foreign creditors may have to accept less favorable terms than bilateral lenders in the country’s $30 billion debt restructuring.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon Sag

  • Indonesia Tech Giant Brings Forward Profit Goal After Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s GoTo Group brought forward its profitability targets by a year, joining other Southeast Asian tech giants in wooing investors with promises to reverse losses soon.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteChina Warns of Retaliation

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • Google is mismanaged and has ‘delusions of exceptionalism,’ entrepreneur who sold his startup to the search giant says

    After selling his company, the startup founder worked as a software engineer at Google for three years.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • ‘Working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity.’ Time to get real about how long you’ll really work.

    Financial advisers and retirement coaches often have two words for people in their 50s and 60s concerned about retirement: Work longer. Doing so, they say, can boost their savings, help them receive larger Social Security benefits by delaying claiming them and provide something to do in unretirement. “As it currently stands, working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity for many Americans,” write Lisa F. Berkman, director of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies, and Beth C. Truesdale, a sociologist and research fellow at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and a visiting scientist at Berkman’s center.

  • Former Googler pulls back the curtain on a bureaucratic ‘maze’—and lambastes bosses and employees for losing sight of what’s important

    Software engineer Praveen Seshadri’s essay comes at a sensitive time for Google.

  • Good News: There's an Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Stanford-Connected Backers and the Decline of Tech Prestige

    In his immediate response to media queries, former dean of Stanford’s law school Larry Kramer gave a very personal explanation for why he’d pledge $500,000 to get Sam Bankman-Fried out on bail. Kramer, along with Stanford computer scientist Andreas Paepcke, were both identified yesterday as bail guarantors after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers missed a window to appeal the decision. For his part, Kramer and SBF’s parents Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried have been “close friends since the mid-1990s.”

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Secrets Now Thrives in China (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published June 6, 2022. On Wednesday, ASML said a former employee in China stole data about its technology.)Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere

  • Denver-based Newmont's $17.1B offer for Aussie gold miner rejected as too small

    Will the Denver-based gold giant dig deeper in its quest for a deal that could increase its gold output by 31%?

  • Tesla beats BMW as top luxury brand in U.S. for first time

    It’s now official… sort of. Tesla has now passed BMW as the top luxury brand in the U.S., according to new car registration data compiled by Experian in partnership with Automotive News.

  • World’s Top PC Maker Warns of Job Cuts as Slump Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s profit fell for the first time in almost three years on waning demand for personal computers, forcing it to warn of job cuts ahead. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon

  • Electricity bills are surging, is it still cheaper to charge an EV than get gas? It depends.

    The cost of charging an EV is almost always less than filling a car's gas tank but it can depend on gas prices and electricity rates where you live.

  • Founder of WallStreetBets, Which Ignited Meme Stock Frenzy, Is Suing Reddit

    The lawsuit accuses Reddit of breaching contract by removing Jaime Rogozinski as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the brand, among other complaints.

  • Exxon accepted risk of a refinery lockout ahead of labor talks

    Exxon Mobil labor negotiators advised managers ahead of 2021 talks that they believed the company might have to lock out Texas refinery workers to achieve its aims of taking away job protections based on seniority, according to witnesses testifying at a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing. An NLRB judge will decide whether the largest U.S. oil firm has to pay millions of dollars in back pay to about 650 workers locked out of their jobs for 10 months while talks continued. The judge is hearing testimony from company and United Steelworkers' officials this week.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology

    Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

    Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market. China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

  • Ford’s EV battery deal with China’s CATL echoes industrial history

    Almost exactly a century ago, Sun Yat-sen, the father of modern China, wrote a letter to Henry Ford. He asked Ford to invest in his country and to help China build a “new industrial system.”

  • Teck Resources Plans Coal Spinoff, Potentially Making It Attractive M&A Target

    Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has confirmed that it is evaluating alternatives for its steelmaking coal business, including the possible spin-out of interest in that business to its shareholders. No decision has been reached to proceed with a transaction, and there can be no assurances that any transaction will eventuate. According to a Bloomberg report, Teck Resources has been weighing options for its coal division since September 2021 in a strategic shift toward mining more metals crucia