Musk’s Tesla launches electric models for $10,000 less as price war heats up

Tesla boss Elon Musk has signalled he is willing to keep cutting prices to defend the company's market share - REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tesla has launched cheaper versions of its highest-spec cars as Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company continues cutting prices to boost sales.

The company has launched two new versions of its Models S and X in the US that have lower specifications and are $10,000 cheaper than more souped up models.

The cars, dubbed “standard range” models, can travel a shorter distance between charges compared to the original models. The range of the new vehicles has been clipped by up to 74 miles, meaning drivers covering long distances will have to stop to charge more often.

The news comes a day after price cuts were announced in China for Tesla’s Model Y, its entry-level vehicle. The car has been discounted by as much as 16pc since the start of the year in a number of markdowns.

Tesla is cutting prices and launching cheaper models amid intense competition globally in the electric car market.

Rising interest rates and the roll-back of government subsidies have dented demand for EVs at a time when manufacturers in China and elsewhere are ramping up production.

Tesla recently reported sluggish sales growth for its two expensive models, which account for fewer than 1 in 20 of sales.

It delivered 19,225 of the S and X in the three months to the end of June, up from 16,162 a year earlier, while 3 and Y deliveries leapt from 238,533 to 446,915.

Mr Musk has signalled he is willing to keep cutting prices to defend market share.

He said last month: “I think it does make sense to sacrifice margins in favor of making more vehicles.”

Tesla has dropped the price of cars in the UK at least twice this year.

The price of a basic Model Y has been reduced by almost £10,000 to £42,790 while the lowest-spec Model 3 is also down from £51,090 to £40,470, according to Tesla’s UK website.

While no information was given on whether the “standard range” will come to Britain, the US launch raises the prospect that it may.

The new, cheaper S will cover 320 miles between charges, compared to 394 miles for the more expensive S model. The cheaper model will sell for $78,490, compared to between $80,000 and as much as $117,000 for higher performance vehicles.

Story continues

The new standard X will have a range of 269 miles, compared to 337 miles for the higher-priced model. The SUV will cost $88,490, while the higher end model sells for $92,740 and up.

Where Tesla has cut prices, many carmakers have had to follow. Chinese giant BYD and Ford are among those to have entered the price war. Renault has suggested it will resist discounting in order to preserve profit margins and invest in production.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.