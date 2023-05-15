Musk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point Choose France investment summit in Versailles

PARIS (Reuters) - US electric car manufacturer Tesla will make significant investments in France, its CEO Elon Musk said in Versailles on Monday, adding that he could not give a timetable.

Asked after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron whether Tesla planned to announce investments in France, Musk said "I think at some point, but not today, at some point, yes".

"There is no announcement today but I am very impressed with president Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are to industry, so I am confident that in the future Tesla will be making significant investments in France," he told reporters.

