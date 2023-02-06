U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

Musk’s Twitter Expected to Face the Strictest EU Content Rules

Jillian Deutsch and Kurt Wagner
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc. is expected to fall under the European Union’s stricter rules for content moderation despite doubts that the platform was big enough to qualify.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Twitter and the EU’s executive arm are gearing up for the company to be designated a “very large online platform” under the bloc’s new Digital Services Act, according to people familiar with the matter. That means the company has enough monthly active EU users that it will have to report on how it’s reducing harmful posts and could even be forced to change its algorithms by the European Commission.

For Musk, it means that his stripped-down company will be subject to a much more intrusive regulatory system and could face significant penalties — up to 6% the company’s revenue or even a ban from operating in Europe — if it doesn’t comply. The EU, meanwhile, would avoid the embarrassment of having one of the world’s most influential platforms escape its efforts to tame online content.

Tech companies regardless of their size have to follow the fundamental rules of the DSA and take down illegal content in all the EU’s 27 countries. The EU’s largest platforms — with more than 45 million monthly active users — will be designated as very large online platforms, or VLOPs, and will face centralized, tougher scrutiny by the EU’s executive arm in Brussels.

Some EU officials had been concerned that Twitter might not have enough users to be designated a VLOP, allowing Musk to dodge the most significant changes to the EU’s content moderation rules. At the end of October before Musk bought the social media site, some internally believed the company would fall short of the 45 million user threshold now that the UK has left the EU, according to former employees familiar with the matter.

Even so, the company prepared for VLOP designation, and was also planning an internal audit to ensure it would be in compliance with DSA regulations, the people said. Staff expected user growth and were concerned that reporting fewer than 45 million monthly active users could affect its reputation among advertisers.

How EU Could Frustrate Musk’s Plans for Twitter: QuickTake

Now, Twitter appears likely to hit the 45 million threshold in part because Brussels is looking at a broader definition of active users that could include people who visit the site as well as registered, logged-on users. This could greatly increase the number of users Twitter has in Europe.

Social media sites have until Feb. 17 to report their EU user numbers, after which the executive arm has to designate which sites are very large online platforms. These companies then have until Sept. 1 to follow the DSA’s rules.

Platforms designated as VLOPs must send annual reports to the commission showing they have enough content moderators in Europe and are restricting the spread of disinformation. They must also open up their algorithms — for example those that determine what content appears at the top of people’s feeds — to regulators for inspection. The executive arm could force companies to change their algorithms or raid their offices. If they don’t comply, the commission could levy huge fines or even ban firms from operating in the EU.

Musk has been trying to reassure the commission for months that he is taking the EU’s content moderation rules seriously. After a recent video call with Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, Musk tweeted that his goals of “transparency, accountability & accuracy of information are aligned” with the EU. He pointed to Twitter’s Community Notes, which allows users to fact-check the service, as one step in that direction.

Musk also has a reputation for changing his mind and a long contentious relationship with US regulators. His mass firings at Twitter and frequent changes to the platform’s rules have concerned both EU and US lawmakers interested in Twitter’s data and privacy practices.

Breton indicated Twitter is on track to comply with the DSA, but that “the next few months will be crucial to transform commitments into reality,” he said in a statement last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Footwear’s Trendy Comeback: Retail

    In recent years, DTC, or direct to consumer, became a popular buzzword for footwear and apparel brands. Trimming out wholesale middlemen offered the promise of higher margins and direct relationships with customers. Nike Adidas and Under Armour all started pulling sneakers off retailers’ shelves in favor of selling through their own website or stores.

  • Spanish PM urges end to EU reliance on imported food, energy

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday urged the European Union to “reindustrialize” to end its reliance on energy, microchips and food from outside the bloc and to learn the lessons of shortages provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. Shortages triggered by dependence on countries outside the 27-nation EU highlighted “a serious threat to the competitiveness of our companies or to the security and welfare of our fellow citizens,” Sánchez said. Sánchez was giving a speech in Madrid to outline policy priorities before Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the EU council in the second half of 2023.

  • New study: Budget deficit jumps in concern as COVID worries decline

    More Americans say they’re concerned about the nation’s budget deficit, new polling shows, as the ongoing battle over the debt limit continues to dominate attention on Capitol Hill. Survey results released by the Pew Research Center on Monday showed 57 percent of respondents see reducing the budget deficit as a top priority for the president…

  • ION Prepares to Bring Clients Back Online After Cyberattack

    (Bloomberg) -- ION Trading UK, the technology firm hit by a cyberattack last week, told some clients that it has rebuilt relevant systems and will relaunch them after carrying out independent security testing.Most Read from BloombergQuakes Kill 2,500 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Con

  • Sage Therapeutics-Biogen Partnered Depression Candidate Under Priority FDA Review, Analyst Says Its 'Incrementally Positive'

    The FDA has accepted for review a marketing application seeking approval for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) zuranolone for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 5, 2023. William Blair views the acceptance as an important milestone for the company. The analyst believes the granting of priority review, though not surprising, is an incremental positive

  • Hermes, NFT creator spar over 'MetaBirkins' in trademark trial

    Hermes International SCA urged a U.S. jury on Monday to find that a creator of non-fungible tokens violated its trademark for Birkin bags, while lawyers for the "MetaBirkins" maker countered that the images were art. The French fashion house in 2022 sued Mason Rothschild to recover profits he made by selling NFTs depicting Birkin bags covered in colorful fur without seeking Hermes' permission, claiming Rothschild sought to trick consumers into believing he had partnered with Hermes to sell the digital assets. "He wanted to cash in on the Birkin name," Oren Warshavsky, a lawyer for Hermes, told jurors in closing arguments in Manhattan federal court after five days of testimony.

  • Sony’s expansive PlayStation VR2 FAQ answers (almost) all of your burning questions

    After you set up PS VR2, you won't need a TV to use it. So, you could use your headset to play PS5 just about anywhere if you don't mind having an incredibly bulky portable gaming setup.

  • Call of Duty Maker Resolves a Big Controversy

    Ahead of its latest financial report, video game maker Activision Blizzard has reached a settlement with the SEC over a long-standing issue.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • FTX Wants Politicians, PACs to Return Donations—And May Sue to Recover Funds

    The public request echoed previous statements but set a February deadline.

  • Fed Cuts Look Like a Dream, Not Reality. What It Means for Stocks.

    Musk ‘saved Twitter from bankruptcy,’ Biden and the China balloon saga, Pfizer tackles waning Covid-19 drug demand, and other news to start your day.

  • How does a recruiter find a job for himself? This man sent out 39 applications in less than a month, and he’s not giving up: ‘I’m just throwing as many darts at the board as I can.’

    The jobs report showed the economy added 517,000 jobs in January, nearly three times most estimates..

  • Taliban fighters who moved to Kabul are ‘bored’ and fed up with traffic

    Fed up with the traffic, afraid of street crime and hooked on Twitter, Taliban fighters who left their villages and rode into Kabul after decades of war are struggling with the daily grind of city life.

  • Adani Crisis Disrupts India’s Parliament

    Opposition parties are calling for a probe into allegations of fraud against companies linked to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

  • Trump Jr. Shares Chinese Balloon Joke That His Dad Might Not Be Too Happy About

    The former president's son retweeted a not-so-kind caricature of Donald Trump.

  • Oil’s New Map: How India Turns Russia Crude Into the West’s Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- India is playing an increasingly important role in global oil markets, buying more and more cheap Russian oil and refining it into fuel for Europe and the US.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingYet New Delhi

  • Balloon Controversy Threatens to Deepen China Stock Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended losses as tension with the US over a suspected spy balloon triggered fears of economic retaliation by the Biden administration. Most Read from BloombergTwin Quakes Kill 2,000 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesThe Hang

  • IMF Head Warns American Consumers Would Suffer If US Defaulted

    (Bloomberg) -- A US debt default would cause a spike in borrowing costs that squeezes American consumers as well as significant harm to the world economy, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut Ab

  • Tax season 2023: Everything to know before you file and how to get your refund fast

    There are some big tax changes this year. Here’s what you need to know.

  • The moment the Chinese spy balloon was shot down, ordered by President Biden

    The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.