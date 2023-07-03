Muskingum Watershed offers funds for seed cover crops; signup extended to July 7

News in Brief

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is again providing funding for landowners to seed cover crops. Cover crops not only prevent erosion during the fall and winter, but help improve soil health and farm profitability as well.

Ag producers and landowners can apply through the Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District office in Wooster. An application and list of required information is available at WayneSWCD.org. Hard copies are available at THE SWCD’office on the ground floor of 428 W. Liberty St., wooster. The application deadline has been extended to July 7, with all information due by that date.

A cost share of $12 per acre for up to 200 acres is available from MWCD for lands within the Muskingum watershed, which spans all or portions of 27 counties in Ohio. Additional funding is specifically targeted for lands that also fall within the Sugar Creek watershed, which is contained within the Muskingum.

For more info visit the SWCD website or call 330-263-5376.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: MWSD extends seed cover crop funding signup to July 7