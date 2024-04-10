Muskogee Public Works, Finance, special called City Council meeting

Apr. 9—At regular meetings and a called City Council meeting Monday Muskogee city officials took the following actions:

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Approved:

—Finance Committee minutes of March 11, 2024.

—Resolution No. 2980 declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the City of Muskogee, to be surplus to the needs of the City of Muskogee, and authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per the attached list.

—Change Order No. 1 for US-62 and Country Club Signalization Project No. 2023004, with TLS Group, Inc., in the amount of $22,715.32 for quantity overruns.

—Purchase a 2023 Caterpillar 303.5 CR Mini Excavator for the Parks & Recreation Department in the amount of $66,950, utilizing Sourcewell cooperative purchase pricing.

—Apply for and accept the 2024 Attorney General's Safe Oklahoma Grant in the amount of $17,600.

NO ACTION

—Committee member request for Forensic Audit of the City of Muskogee.

----PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE

Struck from agenda

—Recommendation to the Muskogee City Council for approval of Ordinance 4223-A, rezoning the property located at 4340 Eufaula, in the City of Muskogee, from I-1 Light Industrial to R-5 Mobile Home, and if approved authorize staff to revise the official City zoning map.

Approved:

—Recommendation to the City Council for Ordinance 4230-A requesting the annexation of the John T. Griffin Industrial Park as I-2, Heavy Industrial, located within Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 18 East.

—Amended Council Policy 3-3-3, Vacation Leave Policy.

Received:

—Report on the Azalea Cleanup Event that took place March 20-March 23.

Tabled:

—Public Works Committee minutes of March 11, 2024.

----SPECIAL CALL CITY COUNCIL

Received:

—Presentation relating to the proposed Tax Increment Districts of the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County.

Held:

—Public Hearing regarding the proposed creation of Increment District No. 6, City of Muskogee and the Southside Industrial Park Economic Development Project Plan.

—Public Hearing regarding the proposed creation of Increment District No. 2, Muskogee County and the John T. Griffin Industrial Park Economic Development Project Plan.

—Public Hearing and consider approval of the proposed termination of Increment District No. 1, Muskogee County and the Project Plan Relating to Increment District No. 1, Muskogee County, Oklahoma (Project Faith Increment District).

Approved:

—Resolution No. 2982, applying for and accepting grant funds in the amount of $125,000 from the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General Opioid Abatement Board, to finance Police Department response and abatement activities, and authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to sign all documents relating to the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Award.

—Purchase of a 2024 ALTEC Articulating Overcenter Aerial Lift Truck for the Forestry Division of the Parks & Recreation Department for the amount of $223,952 utilizing cooperative purchase pricing under Sourcewell Contract #110421-ALT.

—Provide direction to staff regarding the revised Industrial Development Contract with the Port of Muskogee for fiscal year 2024-2025.

—Provide direction to Staff on a potential future General Obligation Bond Program 2024.

—Proposal to set up a committee to address human trafficking and the dropping off of homeless people in Muskogee and provide further direction to staff.

—Discuss assisting residents who are descendants of those interred in certain Historic Black Cemeteries, cleaning the cemetery, and consider establishing a committee.

—Appointment of Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed to the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Board (EODD) to fill the unexpired term of Councilor Perline Boyattia-Craig, beginning April 1, 2024, and expiring on June 30, 2025.

Discussed:

—Discuss and give possible direction to staff on dedicating a portion of future special project funds for museum operations.