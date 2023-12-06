Advertisement
Musk's SpaceX approaches investors for another tender offer - Bloomberg News

1
Reuters
·1 min read
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is launched

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX has approached investors about another tender offer that would value the company at above $175 billion, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a post on X.

Tender volume could go up as it is not finalised that could value the firm even higher, the post added.

SpaceX's current valuation of about $150 billion makes it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

Billionaire investor Ron Baron, who according to CNBC owns more than $1 billion worth of shares in the rocket company, last month said that SpaceX will be worth about $500 billion by 2030.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk in November had said that Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet unit, had achieved cash flow breakeven. Starlink is the world's largest satellite company and boasts a network of about 5,000 low-Earth orbit satellites.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

