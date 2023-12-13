Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,652.00
    +6.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,641.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,394.75
    +32.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.20
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    -0.0330 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    12.07
    -0.56 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2552
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6420
    +0.2430 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,896.40
    -582.18 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.23
    -6.83 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.77
    -2.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,915.60
    +71.90 (+0.22%)
     

Musk's SpaceX value jumps closer to $180 billion in tender offer - Bloomberg News

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette

(Reuters) -Elon Musk's SpaceX will sell insider shares at $97 apiece in a tender offer, a price increase that boosts the value of the space and satellite company closer to $180 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's second-most valuable closely-held startup was discussing a tender offer that could range from $500 million to $750 million at about $95 per share, which has now risen to $97 per share, Bloomberg said.

The rocket company's current valuation of about $150 billion makes it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Advertisement