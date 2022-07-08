Musk’s Twitter deal has a 5% chance of going through: Wedbush's Dan Ives

The ongoing saga between Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) is getting even more complicated as both sides appear to be digging in for a fight over whether the Tesla (TSLA) CEO goes through with the purchase.

On Thursday, Twitter defended its accounting of spam and bot accounts on the platform, which the company says make up less than 5% of daily monetizable active users. That same day, The Washington Post reported that Musk’s team has pulled back on talks regarding funding for the $44 billion deal, and that Musk still doesn’t trust Twitter’s bot estimates.

“In a nutshell, the Twitter soap opera is clearly coming to some sort of finale over the coming months as Musk makes the decision to stay (with a lower price) or go,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a research note.

All of that means that the outlook for the deal between the world’s richest person and the social media site is murkier than ever.

Musk has limited options

Musk agreed to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share in April following his decision to purchase a large portion of the company’s stock and then threatening to launch a hostile takeover of the social network.

Twitter’s board has since approved the sale and called on shareholders to vote in favor of the move during an upcoming shareholder meeting. But tech stocks are getting hammered amid rising inflation and recession fears.

Shares of Twitter were trading at $37.10 as of midday Friday, down from $51.70 on April 25. Shares of Tesla are also getting slammed, dropping from $1,199 at the start of the year to $759.69 as of Friday. And that could be driving Musk’s seeming attempt to ditch the Twitter deal.

“To this point, with a $54.20 bid looming and Twitter's stock currently at ~$39, the stock and Street are clearly highly skeptical of a deal happening at the current bid,” Ives wrote.

But the mercurial CEO has few options at his disposal when it comes to the agreement. He could choose to move forward with the deal as is, attempt to renegotiate the price, or try to back out and kick off a court battle with Twitter. Under the agreement, Musk would have to pay $1 billion to kill the deal in that way.

According to Ives, there’s little chance the deal goes through as planned, with the analyst pegging the odds at less than 5% of Musk acquiring the company as is. Instead, Ives says, there’s a 35% chance that Musk will try to ditch the deal entirely.

Musk's back and forth with Twitter could end up in court. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

But the most likely scenario, Ives says, is that Musk and Twitter simply renegotiate the deal at a lower price.

The drama between Musk and Twitter has led to a series of public back-and-forth comments between Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Musk, with Agrawal sharing a series of tweets outlining how the company calculates the number of phony accounts, and Musk firing off a poop emoji to Agrawal’s tweet saying that it’s impossible to provide outside parties with specific user data over privacy concerns.

In May, Musk claimed that he put the Twitter deal on hold and demanded company data to calculate the number of bots himself. Twitter eventually shared a large amount of data with Musk, though, according to The Post, his team is still unsatisfied with the information.

