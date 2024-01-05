Muslim staff afraid to speak out about Israel-Gaza conflict, claims OpenAI chief

Sam Altman says he's spoken with employees who feel uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences - Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg

Muslim technology workers are afraid to speak out over the Israel-Gaza conflict amid fears it could harm their careers, the boss of OpenAI has claimed.

Sam Altman, who leads the company behind ChatGPT, said: “Muslim and Arab (especially Palestinian) colleagues in the tech community I’ve spoken with feel uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, often out of fear of retaliation and damaged career prospects.”

The remarks from Mr Altman, who is Jewish, echo concerns from civil rights and pro-Palestinian groups that have said workers risk losing their jobs if they share posts criticising Israel or supporting Gazans caught up in the fighting.

Mr Altman said: “I believe that anti-Semitism is a significant and growing problem in the world, and I see a lot of people in our industry sticking up for me, which I deeply appreciate. I see much less of that for Muslims.”

In the US, law firms and Wall Street executives have said they will refuse to hire students from Harvard who blame Israel for the conflict.

This came after Harvard student groups signed a letter in October blaming Israel for deadly attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists.

The statement said: “We, the undersigned student organisations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

A number of companies have since rescinded offers of employment to students who signed the letter and said they will not hire students from other universities who have expressed similar views.

Claudine Gay was Harvard's first black president and the second woman to hold the post - ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier this week, Claudine Gay, the president of Harvard, resigned after she refused to say at a senate hearing whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate college policies.

The conflict has also caused tensions among Silicon Valley companies.

In November, a group of Google employees published an open letter alleging they had been subjected to “hate, abuse and retaliation” for their criticism of Israel.

Google said at the time that the row involved a small number of employees and it encouraged those concerned to speak to its human resources team.

Palestine Legal, a US-based civil rights group, claimed those who showed support for Palestinian causes were having job offers revoked as part of a “McCarthyite backlash”.

