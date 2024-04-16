'We must adapt': L.L. Bean announces layoffs, reduced call center hours, citing online shopping

L.L. Bean has announced that it will lay off workers and reduce the hours of its customer call centers, a response to what the company says is more people shopping online.

Beginning July 15, the outerwear clothing and equipment company plans to change its call center hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., a reduction of four hours daily from the current hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. With the shift changes, the company announced last week that it will be reducing its workforce.

“As more of our customers choose self-service and shop through our digital and retail channels, customer contacts have declined over the last four years,” the company said in a statement, adding that more than 90% of its customer calls come in between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"Simply put, L.L. Bean customers shop differently today than in the past and we must adapt," the company said. “Unfortunately, this does result in a reduction in staff. Impacting people’s jobs and schedules is never a decision L.L. Bean makes lightly, and we will be offering impacted employees’ severance, outplacement services and, for those who are eligible, company retiree benefits."

The company continued to say that "these changes are not a reaction to current business conditions or part of a larger workforce reduction, but rather a strategic response to long-term customer trends.”

How many employees is L.L. Bean planning to layoff?

L.L Bean spokesman Jason Sulham told USA TODAY on Tuesday that the retailer is still working to get a definite number of employees that will be affected by the layoffs.

“We don't have an exact number yet as we are working to manage through severance-eligible voluntary departures and retirements with company benefits,” Sulham said. “This was just announced internally at the end of last week so it will be some time before we feel confident in providing numbers.”

What states are going to be the most affected by the layoffs?

Sulham said that most of L.L. Bean’s call center employees work remotely outside of their headquarters in Maine.

Does L.L. Bean plan on closing any stores in 2024?

While Sulham declined to say whether the outerwear retail store plans to close any stores this year, he said the company does have plans to open more.

“We are actually planning on opening four stores this year and continue to invest in retail expansion, bringing the unique L.L. Bean in-person shopping experience to more of our customers,” Sulham said.

Has L.L. Bean laid off employees in the past?

L.L. Bean laid off about 200 people in 2020, and in 2021 closed a call center in Lewiston, Maine, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The company previously closed call centers in Bangor, Waterville and Oxford, all in Maine, according to Mainebiz.

