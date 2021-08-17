Must! Charities Generates $1.3M at Wine Industry Party with a Purpose

In an unprecedented inaugural event, PURPOSE skyrockets to the country's list of top grossing wine auctions.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine industry and business leaders from all over the country came together at Must! Charities' PURPOSE event with a shared passion to give back—and give back they did—to the tune of $1,300,000. The inaugural party with a PURPOSE has positioned itself to be in the top 15 grossing wine auctions in all of the United States for 2021.

The overwhelming success of the event is in part to how it originated organically from small vintners who harnessed the power of allocation lists. PURPOSE was an ambition of Eric Jensen, owner of Booker Wine and a founding member of Must! Charities.

"The event truly embodied the renegades of Paso Robles who came here with little money, forged ahead and continue to invest their capital into serving greatest needs and the less fortunate of our area," says Jensen.

Referred to as "the best damn party Paso has ever seen," PURPOSE was more than fine dining, luxurious auction lots, and festive live performances (although there was plenty of that). The purpose was to harness the power of collective giving to raise the remaining funds needed to open doors on a brand new $3.2M state of the art Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles. Mission accomplished.

"I remember the moment I looked around and realized I was witnessing the epitome of what we do at Must! Charities: collective giving." Becky Gray, Executive Director of Must! Charities reflects, "The simple gesture of raising a paddle has the power to change a life, change a community, and give opportunities to those who would otherwise not have it."

What historically has been a grassroots effort in the region, became an effort at PURPOSE that brought local Paso Roblans with out-of-towners together for an important cause. The result allowed for greater reach and greater leverage, increasing the impact to those who need it most. The tremendous success of PURPOSE gives Must! Charities increased capacity to move the needle on social issues.

Given the success of this year's event, Must! Charities is already planning next year's party with a PURPOSE. To find out more about the Must! Charities fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org or call 805.226.5788.

About must! charities:

Must! Charities makes investments that address the most critical needs in the community, from youth mentorship to poverty to hunger. We identify the most critical community needs, vet organizations that are serving those needs, then invest in their infrastructure so they are well positioned to create positive, measurable change for years to come. We are people who have an intrinsic desire to build a stronger community through an investment-minded approach. We are small business owners, stay at home parents, middle managers, college students, CEOs of major firms and together, we harness the community's collective giving potential. To learn more or become a partner, please visit www.mustcharities.org or call 805.226.5788.

About Paso PURPOSE:

WHAT: Intimate fundraising event with a live auction WHEN: Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 6-10 p.m. WHERE: Booker Vineyard, 2644 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles, CA 93446 PURPOSE: To gather as a community to inspire and create lasting solutions to poverty, hunger, mentorship, education and more in San Luis Obispo County.

