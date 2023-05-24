We must save our hospitality sector

Hospitality

This Conservative Government is committed to delivering economic growth. One of the most important – and overlooked – drivers of this is the UK hospitality industry.

Forecasts last year suggested that it could well be the fastest growing part of the economy as we recovered from the pandemic. It plays a vital role in providing jobs, and makes a significant contribution towards the tax revenues that enable the Government to deliver high-quality public services.

UK hospitality generates around £130 billion of turnover. This has exceeded that of the automotive manufacturing, the pharmaceutical industry and aerospace industries combined, and it should not be downplayed.

But the hospitality sector is not without its challenges. Its economic output over 2020 was 42 per cent lower than in 2019. In 2021, it was 21 per cent lower than in 2019. Its share of the UK economy fell by a third.

In the wake of the Covid pandemic it faces a very high number of vacancies. While these have dropped in the past year by around 22 per cent, they remain in excess of pre-Covid levels.

Access to talent is a key issue for businesses in all industries; according to UKHospitality, worker shortages are forcing venues in this sector to reduce opening hours or trading days.

Too many good businesses closed during the pandemic, and small businesses are particularly exposed to the economic headwinds facing the economy – in particular rising energy prices in the latter half of the year.

This downward trend is expected to continue due to current levels of inflation: a good summer of trading will not be enough to offset these losses.

But the sector can recover.

Throughout my career, I have stood up for small businesses. I had a background in SMEs before entering politics and have worked closely with business since leaving government.

As an MP in a constituency with a mix of rural and urban environments, I know that SMEs are vital to our communities, and while they can of course be found in nearly all sectors, many of them are concentrated in just a few areas of our economy, including and especially in hospitality.

Pubs and inns, for example, are so important to many villages. Coffee shops and restaurants are key for the local businesses which use them.

One successful Northern Ireland-based business, with international clients, once told me that the tourism and hospitality sector enabled them to attract customers to visit their factory, in turn boosting business prospects.

And, along with their social function, these venues often provide neutral settings for companies to take clients and do business together. This can help boost economic growth.

Young people often view hospitality as a means to an end, rather than an end in itself. But it can be more than a springboard into other industries.

A holiday job in a pub can be the first rung on the ladder towards becoming a landlord; an entry-level job in a local hotel can be the start of a career that will lead to managing major sites around the world. Hospitality need not be limited to the early part of one’s working life.

In a similar vein, the symbiosis of the hospitality and tourism sectors does not need to be constrained by the holiday seasons.

Overseas investment in the UK economy can begin with a visit to a hotel at any time of year. Indeed, a significant share of the hospitality industry’s total revenue comes from international tourism.

At a time when we desperately need growth in the UK economy, creative thinking is required to promote more investment into the hospitality sector.

Working more closely with energy suppliers could see energy costs for businesses come down and stabilise. Pubs and hotels could be far more price-competitive, matching some European nations. Perhaps support through the tax system could help them to keep costs down and grow more freely.

Other tax incentives could involve business rates reform, online vs. offline, and so forth.

I welcome new legislation following the Business Rates Review; this area of governance must be allowed to develop in line with the needs of business, to ensure that the regulatory environment in which they operate allows them to prosper and remain resilient in the face of economic challenges as they arise and impact the sector.

As well as keeping costs down, I hope the Government continues to support the sector by incentivising employee retention.

Key to this will be ensuring the apprenticeship system operates in a way that benefits everyone in the hospitality industry.

This might include making changes so that more seasonal workers are captured by the system, streamlining the system of transfers, or even allowing the levy to pay for modular apprenticeships, much like building credits on a university degree.

The Government should be commended for the support it gave to hospitality businesses during the pandemic – under the Chancellorship of the current Prime Minister. It was Rishi Sunak who introduced their temporary cut to VAT.

More importantly, the hospitality sector was one of the largest users of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which played a vital role in protecting jobs in the sector. But there has never been a more important time to ensure that this sector is properly supported.

Ultimately, the way forward for a Conservative Government committed to growth must be focused on creating a fiscal and regulatory environment where hospitality, which remains the fourth-largest employer in the UK, can thrive and grow.

For my part, I will continue to speak up for SMEs in the industry to make sure they get the support and attention they deserve.

Brandon Lewis is Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth

