Must-See Michigan Spring Spots: Big Fun at Michigan's Adventure

EDITOR'S NOTE: As spring descends on Michigan, reporters across the state have chosen their favorite warm-weather destinations. We've decided to share them with you.

MUSKEGON — With opening weekend less than two months away, there’s a lot of activity at Michigan’s Adventure.

Most visitors don't realize the amusement and water park at 1198 W. Riley-Thompson Road began as a Deer Park in 1956. The first ride, a 16-gauge train called the Deer Park Special, was built in 1958.

Today, the park has over 60 rides, slides and attractions. It's the largest amusement park in the state.

Spokesperson Laure Bollenbach said, despite being open seasonally, the park is a year-round operation.

With opening weekend less than two months away, there’s a lot of activity at Michigan’s Adventure.

“In the off-season, we work on our marketing campaign, our brochures and park maps, while our maintenance department works on painting rides, updating them, doing more intensive inspections.

“They spend their whole winter taking things apart, inspecting them, making replacements on parts and putting them back together.”

While guests won’t see any new attractions this year, they'll see some changes to old favorites, including a complete renovation of Beach Bites and the creation of a new beverage station in the waterpark called Waves of Refreshment.

The amusement park opens May 24, followed by the waterpark June 8.

While some parks offer separate tickets for attractions, Michigan’s Adventure has one ticket for $39.99 that provides access to amusement and water. And for those interested in being repeat visitors, there's a season-long gold pass for $105.

Michigan's Adventure offers rides and activities for all ages, with more than 60 attractions to enjoy.

“Over the years, the daily ticket prices have gone up,” Bollenbach said. “However, I would say there always seems to be some sort of special or sale going on. The one thing that has dropped through the years is the cost of our season pass.”

Part of the challenge for the business is continuing to grow and offer a unique experience. The addition of Camp Snoopy, a place perfect for young families, is one example.

Story continues

Another family favorite, Tricks and Treats, is also returning this year, running Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 14-Oct. 13. There will be a trunk-or-treat trail, live shows, a pumpkin express train and more.

WildWater Adventure Waterpark at Michigan's Adventure.

For all that fun, it takes a team of more than 1,100 seasonal employees.

“It's kind of like a small city. We need people to cook food, to run our rides, to greet our guests, sell tickets and work in parking. There are just so many positions here.”

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

First-time visitors should expect the same experience Michiganders have been enjoying for years.

“We’ve developed into an amusement park and water park combination always with family in mind,” Bollenbach said. “That is truly what we are looking for, that multi-generational history building within the family.”

For more information, visit miadventure.com.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Must-See Michigan Spring Spots: Big Fun at Michigan's Adventure