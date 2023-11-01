What must-have trend is driving home prices over their asking price? Realtors weigh in

Are you on the hunt for a home with a first-floor bedroom? Well, you're not alone.

North Jersey's housing market is tough enough to navigate as it is. Now, with a rising demand for homes that have a bedroom on the first floor, it has become even more so for homebuyers.

"Between ranches and first floor — either primary suites or at least having the ability to have a first-floor bedroom — we are in high demand," said Christine Frosini, a broker associate with Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty in Saddle River. "I'm working with clients now, and the only reason they're moving is because they want that first floor primary suite."

Ellen Gonik, a sales associate with Coldwell Banker in Livingston and the top agent for Coldwell Banker in New Jersey, said she even advises builders to consider the addition of a first-floor bedroom in new homes they're building.

"When I meet with builders, and we talk about the resale value of (the home) — basically, the demand of it — the demand will be much greater if there's a bedroom on the first level," Gonik said.

But, why is this the case? It's actually a factor of today's housing market, and a step people are taking to mitigate it.

For aging generations

One of the biggest factors in more homebuyers searching for a home with a first-floor bedroom is because of age and accessibility. Gonik said that older generations that don't want to move into a 55 and older community, but still need accommodations, turn towards homes with first-floor bedrooms.

"There's not enough housing built to accommodate an aging population. Most of the homes that are built in this area are either colonials or split level or bi-levels, and they are all entailing stairs," she said. "As we're aging, that's the last thing that we want to need: a staircase."

This also applies to homebuyers who are looking to purchase the home they plan to spend the rest of their life in. If they buy a home with a first-floor bedroom now, they won't have to worry about needing one and moving later on down the line.

"If they want to know that this is their last move, they want to know that they have that first floor bedroom so they can grow old in the home," said Will Alfaro, a sales associate with Coldwell Banker in Montclair. "Not having to move again, especially with the craziness in the market, it's often a difficult task to do this. So, they want to avoid that in the future."

For multigenerational households

Multigenerational households are also interested in homes with first-floor bedrooms. Alfaro said that he's seen many homeowners merge households with their parents for several different reasons.

"If they have a senior that's living by themselves, usually they bring them into their home," he said. "And, if they've merged the two residences, now they have the option of the first-floor bedroom to keep the parent on the first floor with easy access to the common spaces."

He also said that for some, merging households is done for financial reasons. In that situation, a first-floor bedroom will also give both parties more privacy while living in the same space.

Similarly, Gonik said this layout works for those who want to have a good space for relatives, whether they live there full-time or not.

"Even if the parents are not living with them full time, they come to visit them. They want to give their parents one of the best bedrooms that they have in the house," she said. "Again, these are parents, so the same conversation becomes that we're looking for a bedroom on the first level. Not necessarily a master bedroom, because the master will be upstairs with the kids. But, an ensuite bedroom so the parents can have their own private facilities."

For just easy living and privacy

And for some, Frosini said, having a bedroom on the first floor of the home is simply to make their lives easier.

"They want easy living, and they feel with that first floor bedroom, it's so simple even maintaining things," she said. "I got a bunch of clients where that's all they're looking for. They'll take a home with a primary suite downstairs and other bedrooms upstairs. They would love just to have everything on that first floor, including laundry, an office, everything."

Frosini said that because ranch style homes have become difficult to come by, homes with a first-floor bedroom are the next best thing.

"If anyone is renovating their home, or building another home to flip, really keep that trend in mind," Gonik said "It's one of the strongest trends."

