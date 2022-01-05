U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,781.25
    -3.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,666.00
    -9.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,213.25
    -62.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.30
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    +0.82 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +13.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    -0.0080 (-0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.49 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7820
    -0.3440 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,339.28
    -517.47 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.29
    +10.94 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.63
    +15.48 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Mustang Bio to Participate in Three January 2022 Virtual Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mustang Bio, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three virtual investor conferences in January 2022.

Details of the events are as follows:

  • 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event: The company will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference on Wednesday, January 5 through Friday, January 7, 2022.

  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference: The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on Mustang’s website beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. EST.

  • B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Oncology Conference: The company’s fireside chat will take place on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. EST and will be available to all conference-registered institutional investors.

Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright presentation and B. Riley fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors Relations section of Mustang’s website, www.mustangbio.com, for approximately 30 days following each meeting.

About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Mustang Bio, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@mustangbio.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Buy After 21% Stock Price Drop

    Salesforce is paving the way for companies to transform operations digitally, and the stock drop offers a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • AT&T exceeds HBO Max subscriber outlook

    Shares of AT&T Inc. are up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the telecommunications company offered some fourth-quarter metrics ahead of an investor conference.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip, tech shares add to losses

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday morning to extend a decline in technology shares during the prior trading day.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in the news release.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • 7 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    Do you make New Year's resolutions? Of course, the toughest part of making New Year's resolutions is actually achieving them. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares don't have to go up at all to make you plenty of money this year.