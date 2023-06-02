Mutares SE & Co. KGaA's (ETR:MUX) largest shareholders are retail investors with 58% ownership, insiders own 25%

Key Insights

Significant control over Mutares SE KGaA by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

42% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insider ownership in Mutares SE KGaA is 25%

Every investor in Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:MUX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 25% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Mutares SE KGaA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mutares SE KGaA?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Mutares SE KGaA does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mutares SE KGaA's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mutares SE KGaA. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Robin Laik with 25% of shares outstanding. ELBER GmbH is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and PMG Fonds Management AG holds about 1.2% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Mutares SE KGaA

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. Insiders have a €124m stake in this €494m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of Mutares SE KGaA. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 10%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mutares SE KGaA better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Mutares SE KGaA (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

