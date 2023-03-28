Mutiny Channels 90s Nostalgia in new Campaign for Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutiny, Trailer Park Group's dedicated videogame branding and advertising agency, has developed and crafted an inventive rollout for Xbox's family of Elite controllers. Central to the creative is the 45-second commercial spot entitled "XboxEliteCereal:Feedwhatmakesyou Elite" featuring gaming influencers Chica, Loserfruit and Myth.

Playing on this notion led the creative team to the idea of the coveted athlete-adorned cereal box and the jaunty, jingle-driven breakfast cereal commercials of the '80s and '90s. In addition to the commercial spot and jingle, Mutiny designed and fabricated Xbox Elite-themed cereal boxes, each one featuring the face of a gaming influencer, complete with games on the back panel and a custom Elite controller inside.

"This campaign gets to the core of what the Elite Series 2 product family represents exceptional performance, customization, and durability to play like a pro. There's an Elite controller for every passionate gamer. No matter what games you like to play, the controller provides you with the best experience for your gaming style," said Courtney Luk, Integrated Marketing Manager, Xbox

Xbox is no longer speaking only to hardcore players, whether you're playing Minecraft on the weekend or taking on demons in Diablo IV, the Elite Series 2 controller is the best option for console gamers everywhere.

Mutiny's Executive Creative Director Noah Eichen directed the hero spot and co-wrote the commercial's jingle, which rolled out in the hero spot alongside the influencer content from Myth, Chica and LoserFruit on TikTok, behind-the-scenes and beyond. RuthAnne Berry, Account Director at Mutiny, led and coordinated the project execution. The entire creative effort was a huge integrated lift in-house at Mutiny and across Trailer Park Group and partner companies.

Claire Zimmerman, Associate Creative Director at Mutiny, and her team also created custom key art and motion assets that are CG renders of the controllers that thematically fit into the campaign.

"It was an incredibly fun challenge to bring the unique personality of each of the controllers to life through our visual design and campaign. We wanted to capture the essence of what makes each controller unique, while still maintaining a cohesive brand identity. Which aligned perfectly with the metaphor of cereal flavors," added Claire Zimmerman, Associate Creative Director, Mutiny.

