Mutual of America Continues Women's History Month Celebration with Focus on Saving for a Financially Secure Future

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America is continuing to celebrate Women's History Month throughout March by offering educational resources and events designed to empower women to save more for retirement and prepare for a financially secure future.

(PRNewsfoto/Mutual of America)
(PRNewsfoto/Mutual of America)

"It's well known that women face certain financial headwinds that can make it difficult for them to save sufficiently for retirement," said Lisa Loughry, Senior Vice President of National Accounts at Mutual of America. "For example, they have longer life expectancies and generally earn less, on average, than men over the course of their careers. But even with these and other challenges, there are proactive steps women can take to boost their retirement prospects and gain ground."

To help address these and other factors, the Company created a "Women and Saving" special section at mutualofamerica.com and available through its social media channels. Helpful articles highlight topics ranging from ways to make the most of an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan to managing finances when taking care of multiple generations to developing a sound plan for balancing saving and spending. In addition, the Company is conducting "Women and Retirement" webinar presentations throughout the month and beyond for clients and their employees.

About Mutual of America
Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement and investment services. We offer personalized service at a competitive price to help retirement plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com and connect with us via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mutual-of-america-continues-womens-history-month-celebration-with-focus-on-saving-for-a-financially-secure-future-301249489.html

SOURCE Mutual of America

  • EIA reports a weekly climb of more than 2 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

    The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels for the week ended March 12. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Plats forecast a climb of 400,000 barrels for crude stocks. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 600,000 barrels for the week. The EIA also reported that gasoline supply was up by 500,000 barrels, while distillate stockpiles inched higher by 300,000 barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 1.4 million barrels for gasoline and 900,000 barrels for distillate inventories. April West Texas Intermediate crude was down 74 cents, or 1.1%, at $64.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices were at $64.35 before the supply data.

  • Canada asks court to dismiss two of Huawei CFO Meng's arguments in extradition case

    Canada has called for two of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's main arguments in her fight against U.S. extradition to be dismissed, saying her claims are not backed with evidence and one issue has been ruled on, court documents released on Tuesday showed. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng, who has said she is innocent, has since been on house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • China's BYD hires engineers for Europe EV battery plant

    China's electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD is hiring engineers for its first overseas battery plant in Europe, the company backed by Warren Buffett said on Wednesday, as it pushes to become an EV parts supplier. BYD, based in the southern city of Shenzhen, which also makes semiconductors for EVs, sold 426,972 vehicles last year, among them 189,689 EVs. "The planning of the factory is to prepare for supply to European automotive customers and to prepare for the further expansion of BYD's overseas business," a BYD representative told Reuters, without detailing location or manufacuturing capacity.

  • Deutsche Bank Analysts See U.S. Rates as High as 3% on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The respite in the U.S. Treasury market this week is unlikely to last long, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.They expect the recent bond selloff to resume as inflation briefly accelerates past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Their base case is for the 10-year Treasury yield to rise to 2.25% by year-end, but if price increases materialize sooner than expected it could reach 3%.The improved economic outlook may also push the Fed to announce a gradual tapering of asset purchases by December, weighing further on the market.“For the first time in a while we see inflation risks as being skewed to the upside,” wrote a team of Deutsche economists and strategists including Francis Yared. “Both fiscal and monetary policies are supportive of a regime shift higher in inflation.”The yield on benchmark U.S. notes is trading around 1.60%, having started this year below 1%. The selloff paused this week as investors brace for the Fed to offer any clues at its meeting on Wednesday on whether it will move to stem the rout.The selloff was spurred by optimism that ultra-loose monetary policy and fiscal stimulus will help revive growth and feed into higher consumer prices as economies emerge from the pandemic. The so-called five-year breakeven rate in the U.S. -- a gauge of the bond market’s inflation outlook -- is now trading at 2.6%, around the highest level in over a decade.Deutsche’s base case is for inflation to overshoot the Fed’s 2% target briefly in the near term before beginning to moderate by year-end and dipping below 2% in the first half of 2022. There is, however, a risk that fiscal and monetary policies could be too supportive of inflation. In an extreme scenario, Treasury yields could rise above 6%, they said.“It will be too early for the market and the Fed to conclude that inflation has stepped up to 3% by the end of this year,” they said. “Thus, most of the impact of the high-inflation scenario on rates should materialize in the next few years, rather than next few months.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei to Start Demanding 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. will begin charging mobile giants like Apple Inc. a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung Electronics Co., Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said. It aims to get paid despite U.S. efforts to block its network gear and shut it out of the supply chain, but promised to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, according to Jason Ding, head of Huawei’s intellectual property department.China’s largest technology company by revenue wants a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving field of connected cars, smart homes and robotic surgery. Battles are unfolding over who profits from 5G that may dwarf the size and scope of the tech industry’s first worldwide patent war -- the one over smartphones. But having only just become a major player in 5G standards boards, Huawei is now grappling with U.S. sanctions that have all but crippled its smartphone business and threaten to hamstring its networking division abroad.Huawei will be flexible in negotiating rates on different 5G products -- everything from water meters to smart cars, according to Ding. “One thing for certain is that the $2.50 cap is set on smartphones,” he said.Read more: 5G’s Arrival Tees Up Patent Fights in Market Set to Grow 12,000%Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Its library of 5G patents could turn into a new growth stream if it can levy royalties from rival smartphone players like Xiaomi Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd. and Oppo.Companies like Qualcomm thrive on charging royalties on technology they supply to clients like Apple. The two mobile giants have clashed bitterly over what Apple called an unfair $7.50 royalty from every iPhone, which Qualcomm defended as a small price to pay for fundamental technology. On Tuesday, Huawei executives stressed American sanctions shouldn’t affect its ability to cross-license with U.S. companies because those patents are publicly available. The company intends to plow patent fees back into research to maintain its position in wireless networking versus Ericsson and Nokia.Disputes over patents however are likely to escalate as 5G goes mainstream, enabling a host of future applications from autonomous cars to the internet of things. Companies worldwide have fought over who will profit from fundamental technology, in cases that have pit patent owners including Qualcomm and Ericsson against those who use the systems in their products, such as Apple. Regulators and courts around the world continue to grapple with how to value patents for essential technology, and whether their owners have any rights to limit the use of those inventions. Huawei executives didn’t say how they would enforce their patents in case of disputes.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsIt’s a thorny issue that’s becoming more important as the world transitions to 5G. The value of standardized technology was a key issue in the smartphone wars, when developers of wireless technology like Nokia, Qualcomm and Motorola fought then-new entrants such as Apple and Microsoft Corp. The new disputes are potentially more lucrative as sales of devices using 5G are forecast to grow to $668 billion globally in 2026 from just $5.5 billion in 2020, according to Allied Market Research.Read more: Huawei’s 5G Patents Means U.S. Will Pay Despite Trump Ban(Updates with executive’s comments from the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Stock Volatility Contrasts With Calm in Bond Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As rising U.S. Treasury yields and potential credit tightening in China expose Chinese stock traders to wild market fluctuations, their bond peers are enjoying a period of relative calm.A measure of 30-day volatility in Chinese shares has surged to its highest since August as the benchmark CSI 300 Index struggles to recover from a rout that’s seen it lose more than 13% since closing at a 13-year high last month. Meanwhile, swings in China’s key 10-year sovereign bond yields have narrowed to the lowest since late 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Bonds Remain Resilient Amid Global Debt Selloff: Inside ChinaNot just relative to local stocks, Chinese bonds have proved resilient even when compared to peers in other markets, as the global reflation trade has triggered increased price swings from Australia to Europe. China’s 10-year yield has moved within a tight seven basis-point range over the past month.“The expensive valuations of stocks has made traders extremely sensitive to bad news these days,” said Jackson Wong, Hong Kong-based asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. “Also, lots of recent government measures do not affect bond market that much, such as the clampdown on technology giants, but those hurt heavyweight stocks directly.”Meanwhile, the ongoing corporate earnings season in China has also contributed to volatility in the stock market.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Stocks Snap Five-Day Winning Streak; Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for the first time in six trading sessions while yields on benchmark Treasury notes lingered close to more than one-year highs as investors weighed the strength of the global economic recovery.The S&P 500 closed lower after setting all-time highs for three consecutive trading sessions, led by declines in the energy and industrials sectors. Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from a record high, with Boeing Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. among the biggest decliners. Treasury 10-year yields fluctuated as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting.“The actual growth numbers keep coming out ahead of almost all of what experts predict, so the market is trying to sort out what that means over the longer term,” said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. “Growth had so far outperformed value that there was a rotation, but a lot of that rotation has happened, and so now they’re closer to each other and there’s a tug and pull back and forth between those areas and sectors.”In Europe, traders shrugged off decisions by Germany, France and Italy to suspend the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine ahead of a meeting of regional health ministers to discuss the future of the Covid-19 shot. The Stoxx 600 Index advanced 0.9%.Markets saw modest gains in Japan and China, where investors were watching for a possible broader crackdown on the internet sector. Oil retreated for a third day, while the dollar was mixed versus its major peers.With the global economy increasingly on a path out of the pandemic, focus turns to the Fed’s communications on Wednesday, which will include fresh economic and interest-rate projections. Reflation trades stand to benefit if the central bank maintains a hands-off approach to the recent rise in yields. Bets on a faster economic recovery have already helped push one market gauge of inflation to its highest level since 2008, and a renewed climb in yields could spur the rotation from growth to value stocks.“As bond vol drops and rates are pinned by European risk near term, the pain trade that started yesterday continues,” with growth stocks outperforming, said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI. “Eventually bond yields will catch up to inflation expectations again.”Looking further ahead, investors are assessing the potential for an infrastructure spending package and tax increases in the U.S.Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $56,000, down from a weekend peak above $61,000.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his steady policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Pile Pressure on Yield Curve Pioneers Japan, Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pushing the world’s only practitioners of yield-curve control -- Japan and Australia -- toward decisions on the future of their pioneering monetary policies.The Bank of Japan looks set this week to adjust a program that targets 10-year yields to make it more sustainable -- likely handing a lifeline to bond traders and pension funds who have been pushed to the edge by four-and-a-half years of YCC and more than two decades of near-zero interest rates.The Reserve Bank of Australia finds itself in a very different position -- tussling with the market about how soon it may exit the three-year yield regime it started just 12 months ago. The clearest sign of this will come if and when it shifts purchases from securities maturing in April 2024 to those due in November 2024.What happens in Japan and Australia is also crucial to global investors, who continue to pile into reflation trades, and by policy makers trying to keep a lid on borrowing costs through bond-buying programs that are creating mountains of debt.“Credibility and patience are going to be the catch cry for central banks globally,” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. He suggests they may be ready to stare down markets after years of falling short of their goals on inflation and wages.Read More: Bank of Japan Seeks Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBThe two countries arrived at YCC under very different circumstances, drawing them toward opposite ends of the yield curve and setting the scene for the choices they face now.Japan had been in and out deflation and the short end of its yield curve was depressed by years of ultra-low policy rates and aggressive bond buying when it embarked on the new experiment in 2016. That made 10-year yields a logical choice for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.By contrast, the RBA arrived at YCC in March last year just as its policy rate hit the lower bound and the nation searched for a way to mitigate the economic impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic.“The 10-year yield is the most symbolic maturity in the Japanese market and the BOJ picked it to make the most impact,” said Hiroaki Muto, an economist at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. “The BOJ’s main concern isn’t exiting -- given its inflation target is so far off -- it’s about keeping stimulus in place for a long time and reducing negative side effects.”The RBA made no secret of studying the lessons learned from Japan and the difficulty of exiting unconventional policy before crafting its own framework.Governor Philip Lowe settled on the three-year yield partly because much of the lending and borrowing in Australia occurs at the short-end. Targeting the three-year yield has also doubled for Lowe as forward guidance, with the RBA emphasizing it is unlikely to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest.“They were focused at the outset on trying to get the market in the mindset that this is not forever,” said Belinda Cheung, director of credit strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The challenge is if you remove those stimulatory settings what you’re going to see is the exchange rate appreciate against our trading partners. This the clincher because that will cost jobs.”The RBA has had a taste of this already, with the Australian dollar surging to 80 U.S. cents last month amid bets for a global recovery and a return to more normal monetary settings sooner rather than later.It has also seen volatility in the yield spread between April 2024 and November 2024 bonds. This has narrowed recently as the RBA convinced more investors that YCC won’t end early.“Japan can take a little pride in another one of its monetary policy innovations being adopted by another country, imitation being the sincerest form of flattery,” said Paul Sheard, a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, who hails from Australia and spent many years as an economist in Tokyo.BOJ officials, in their policy review due out Friday, are looking at ways to enable 10-year yields to move more around their zero percent target. They want to improve the functioning of the bond market and reduce side effects on investors including insurers and pension funds, who depend on yields to generate income and match long-term liabilities.Traders have pushed yields to as high as 0.175% over the last month in a spurt of volatility as they speculate on the outcome of the review, with every word from Kuroda and BOJ officials parsed for clues.Lowe and his lieutenants are under similar scrutiny, with traders awaiting a speech from Assistant Governor Christopher Kent Wednesday and his comments at a webinar on Thursday.“It’s a very technical policy -- you have to specify securities, and the transition from what you’re targeting to the next segment of the curve is a bit messy,” Julia Coronado, a former Federal Reserve economist and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of YCC. “One of the lessons from unconventional policy is you can’t easily exit, unless you go big.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • France Extends Green Bond Lead With $8 Billion Sale of New Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- France amassed its biggest-ever green bond orderbook in its second sale of new debt, extending a pole position in the market to finance environmental projects.The nation raised 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) from the securities maturing in 2044. Investors bid over 34.5 billion euros, about 50% more than for its first such offering in 2017, reflecting the surge in appetite for assets aimed at mitigating climate change. That still lagged the records set in Italy’s recent debut deal.Tuesday’s sale keeps France setting the pace for volume in one of the fastest-growing sectors in global finance. Yet it’s now facing competition for green investors from a host of newer entrants, including Germany, and is likely to be overtaken by the European Union after the bloc starts selling debt to finance its recovery from the pandemic.“There’s increased demand for green bonds driven by investor demand, the regulatory push and sharpening of green support from the European Central Bank going forward,” said Sylvain de Bus, deputy head of global bonds at Candriam Belgium.France priced the notes at 18 basis points above the government’s existing debt, inside an initial target of about 20 basis points, according to a person who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The Paris-based debt agency said record-low interest rates have left investors clamoring for longer-dated assets.Proceeds from the new sale will go toward financing 15 billion euros of eligible green projects, Anthony Requin, head of France’s debt agency, said last week. The nation has previously tapped its 2039 note -- first offered four years ago -- multiple times to borrow an unprecedented 28.9 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For a single sale, France’s effort was topped by Italy’s first green bond earlier this month, which drew over 80 billion euros of bids and raised 8.5 billion euros, both records. France’s offering was managed by BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.EuropeThe French offering lifted Tuesday’s marketwide issuance in Europe’s primary market to 17.8 billion euros.The day’s transactions include two euro-denominated and one pound-denominated bonds from Goldman Sachs Group IncSpain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is selling a senior note, while Standard Chartered Plc is printing a Tier 2 bondDefault risk retreated for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds amid a broader financial market rallyInternational Consolidated Airlines Group SA hired banks to sound investors for a potential euro-denominated bondA NatWest Group Plc unit faces the first U.K. criminal charges for failing to comply with money laundering rules over 264 million pounds ($365 million) deposited in a company’s accountCredit Suisse Group AG said it recovered $50 million recently of a $140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital late last yearGermany’s financial markets regulator BaFin filed an insolvency application for Greensill Bank on MondayAsiaInvestment-grade issuers from countries including China and Malaysia dominated deal flow in Asia’s dollar bond market on Tuesday.At least four borrowers -- Clifford Capital, Beijing Public Housing Center, Hutchison Port and Petronas -- were bookbuilding deals, while Krung Thai Bank and Shuifa Group started investor calls for a proposed dollar noteDollar bonds of Yuzhou Group and Kaisa Group rose, Bloomberg-compiled prices showU.S.Junk bonds are about $9 billion away from making this the second busiest March on record for issuance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With more than $27 billion already sold this month, that could happen as soon as this week with more companies expected to hit the market to lock in low borrowing costs.Six companies tapped the U.S. investment-grade bond marketProjections for the week call for around $35 billion with a potential jumbo bond in the worksFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas(Updates with final sale details.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Bull Revival as Dip Below $54K Wipes Out Millions More in Leverage

    Bitcoin wiped out more excess bullish leverage with a drop below $54,000 early today, and is now looking north.

  • Strategists see more stock market gains through the end of the year

    The first month of the new year has not even ended yet, and Wall Street firms are already getting more bullish on stocks for 2021.

  • Iranian Oil Surge to China Hurts OPEC Efforts to Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.”Chinese independent processors are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England Breaks From ECB’s Effort to Curb Market Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields.A week after the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of its asset purchases, BOE policy makers are expected to maintain theirs on Thursday. They are shrugging off an increase in market borrowing costs that pushed the yield on U.K. 10-year bonds to the highest since before the pandemic started last year.While the ECB reads higher yields as a threat to the euro zone’s already-delayed recovery, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday joined his colleagues in viewing it as a sign of optimism that the economy is about to rebound from its worst recession in three centuries. Britain also is benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, opening the prospect that most Covid-19 rules may disappear by the end of June.“Deflationary pressure appears far more deeply ingrained in the euro zone than in the U.K. or U.S.,” said Steven Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank. “We can understand why the ECB is more fearful.”Bailey’s stance puts the BOE closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to investors who have driven up yields around the globe, confident that a post-pandemic boom is on the way. The pound is near its strongest against the euro in more than a year. Benchmark gilt yields have risen more than a half percentage point in the past three months, more than any other major west European nation.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on BBC radio. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”With the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%, the focus is on the BOE’s asset purchase program, which is buying 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year to keep a lid on market borrowing costs. Economists are looking for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might adjust the rate of purchases -- either to tighten or loosen stimulus -- from about 4.4 billion pounds a week currently.“I expect the doves on the MPC to remind everybody that it’s not because you’re able to vaccinate people that you can justify this kind of tightening in your financial conditions,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc in London.What Our Economists Say ...“We expect policy makers to conclude that most of the recent pick-up in yields reflects the improving outlook. The minutes of the meeting are likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook, the flexibility of the central bank’s bond buying program and the guidance on the conditions for tightening.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.Britain’s outlook is diverging from the rest of Europe’s. A slow pace of vaccinations has held back the euro zone’s economy and threatened to extend lockdowns. Output is expected to contract again this quarter and not return to its pre-pandemic size until well into next year.By contrast, the U.K. has enjoyed a string of good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, the BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021.Since the BOE published its forecasts last month, more than a third of the U.K. population has received a vaccine, and the output shrank less severely than expected during a national lockdown in January. Also, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered his own jolt by extending furlough payments to those prevented from working. Shops are due to reopen in the middle of April.“The sequence of generally positive events would eventually push the BOE into implicitly acknowledging that the next move in rates will be up,” Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc, wrote in a note. “We do not expect the MPC to engage in this debate now.”Instead, he said, the minutes accompanying Thursday’s decision likely will point out lingering downside risks to the growth forecast. Those include Europe’s sluggish vaccination program, which threatens further outbreaks and longer restrictions on activity.Bailey has tried to point out risks to both sides of his forecasts in recent appearances, noting on Monday that the MPC has a “balanced picture of risks.”“The risks on the upside are that there has been a very large build-up in savings in the economy, largely because people have not been able to do the things they normally do,” Bailey said in an interview on BBC radio.For Bloomberg’s latest comment and economic surveys:SURVEY REPORT: U.K. Economic Forecasts in March 2021BOE QE Target Seen at GBP895B on March 18 (Survey)U.K. 10Y Bond Seen at 0.70% by End-1Q21 (Survey)U.K. 2Y Bond Seen at 0.06% by End-1Q21 (Survey)Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and DecisionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen looks to electric vehicles, cost cuts for profit recovery

    Volkswagen is confident that cost cuts will help it raise profit margins in the coming years, the world's second-largest carmaker said on Tuesday, a day after outlining an ambitious electric mobility expansion. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement. Volkswagen aims to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles to 1 million this year, it said, adding it would also apply a standardised platform model introduced for vehicle production years ago to software, batteries and charging.

  • China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China’s biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.“Be assured that Alibaba’s commitment to SCMP remains unchanged and continues to support our mission and business goals,” Gary Liu, the newspaper company’s chief executive officer, told employees in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares were little changed. Online media outlet 36kr Holdings Inc. slid 1.5% in New York.The expansive influence of Alibaba-backed media services is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus.Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThose comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.(Updates with SCMP CEO comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yields Jump, Tech Declines Amid Dot Plot Anxiety: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields climbed to more than one-year highs and growth stocks favored under the so-called reflation led U.S. equity declines amid concern Federal Reserve officials could revise forecasts for when they see a liftoff from near-zero rates.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped for the first time in three trading sessions as U.S. central bankers meet for a second day. The S&P 500 also declined, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased earlier gains. Fuel-cell firm Plug Power Inc. tumbled after it disclosed accounting errors.“The interest rate game continues to be the key catalyst among movement within the U.S. equity market. The 10-year Treasury yield rises, the Nasdaq 100 falls and partially drags the S&P 500 with it,”said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “The Federal Reserve certainly does not need to react to every signal the market provides. The market just wants the chairman to indicate that he is not blind to it.”Expectations of a strong recovery from the Covid-19 slump are putting an intense focus on Fed officials’ projections for interest rates displayed in their “dot plot.” Two-thirds of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect policy makers to continue to signal no liftoff from near-zero rates through 2023, though more of the 18 central bankers could drift their dots higher.The yield on 30-year Treasuries spiked to a level unseen since 2019 and the 10-year hit 1.67%. Market-implied inflation expectations are at 12-year highs. The dollar strengthened versus most major peers.“So what happens with the fixed income markets will ultimately determine also what happens with equity markets too, especially if those fixed income yields start to rise,” said Rohan Reddy, a research analyst at Global X Management. “So I would expect them to come out with a slightly more detailed policy, and if they don’t you could see a bit of a market selloff.”Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell, and South Korean stocks retreated as Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally.WTI crude oil reversed a gain after the International Energy Agency said markets aren’t on the verge of a new price supercycle. Bitcoin held at about $55,000, below the weekend record above $61,000.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his steady policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Await Chairman Powell

    The S&P 500 has done very little during the trading session on Tuesday which should not be a huge surprise considering that the FOMC is on Wednesday.