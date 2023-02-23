Mutual funds market size to increase by USD 71.62 trillion between 2022 and 2027, Growth led by Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Amundi Austria GmbH among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mutual funds market size is estimated to increase by USD 71.62 trillion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the mutual funds market was valued at USD 80.60 trillion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mutual Funds Market 2023-2027

Mutual funds market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global mutual funds market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer mutual funds in the market are Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amundi Austria GmbH, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd., BlackRock Inc., BNY Mellon Securities Corp., Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd., FMR LLC, Franklin Templeton, HDFC Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Ltd., IDFC Mutual Fund, JPMorgan Chase and Co., State Street Global Advisors, The Capital Group Companies Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Vanguard Group Inc., Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd., and PIMCO and others.

The major vendors compete based on factors such as product quality, price, economies of scale, and operational cost. Some of the vendors have strong financial, technological, and other resources and can quickly adapt to the changing market conditions. Long-term incumbency can be accomplished through economies of scale with optimized production. The global mutual funds market is highly competitive, with most vendors competing to gain higher market shares. The vendors engage in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolios and improve their operational capabilities.

Vendor Offerings -

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers mutual funds for tax savings, SGX nifty and savings.

Amundi Austria GmbH: The company offers mutual funds such as Pioneer AMT, Pioneer balanced ESG sheets, Pioneer core equity fund and growth fund.

Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers various mutual fund schemes such as axis small cap fund, axis multicap funds and axis growth opportunities.

BlackRock Inc.: The company offers mutual funds such as multi cap fund, multi asset funds and equity funds.

BNY Mellon Securities Corp.: The company offers mutual funds such as iShares ETFs, high yield bond fund and closed ends funds.

Mutual funds market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Stock funds, Bond funds, Money market funds, and Hybrid funds), and distribution channel (Advice channel, Retirement plan channel, Institutional channel, Direct channel, and Supermarket channel).

The stock funds segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. These funds are significantly less volatile than mid-cap and small-cap funds and are capable of offering prospective respectable returns. Stock funds are excellent choices for capital growth investments since they can generate wealth over the long term. They are a good option for investors who seek exposure to the stock market and long-term investments. Thus, the growing demand for stock funds will drive the global mutual funds market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mutual funds market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mutual funds market.

North America is estimated to account for 52% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This rise is attributed to continuous trading activities in the region and the large presence of the equity market in the US. Tax efficiency, transparency, and the ability to gain access to a centralized stock exchange platform make it a lucrative security option for investors. As most investors on the stock exchange are cost sensitive, they look for low-cost brokerage options. All such factors are expected to drive regional mutual funds market growth during the forecast period.

Mutual funds market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The market liquidity is notably driving the market growth. Liquidity can be defined as the ease with which an asset can be bought or sold quickly and efficiently in the market without significantly affecting its price. Mutual funds are one of the easy-to-implement financial markets. This is due to the composition of investment funds and the volume of business. In general, mutual funds are invested in the market of small, medium, and large companies, where large companies have the most liquidity. The liquidity of mutual funds has several advantages, such as easy switching from one fund to another and flexibility during market volatility. Therefore, high liquidity is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The growth of mutual fund assets in developing nations is an emerging trend in the market. One of the major reasons behind the increase in the asset size of the mutual fund (MF) sector is due to the robust performance of the equity markets and net inflows to equity schemes in developing nations. Individual investors' assets held by mutual funds increased in value in 2022 as compared to 2021. Similarly, the worth of the institutional asset also increased in 2022 as compared to 2021. Thus, the potential opportunity will drive the growth of the mutual market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Transaction risks are major challenges impeding the market growth. Transaction risks arise when a company makes financial transactions or holds accounts in a currency other than its own currency. The risk is that the exchange rate will change before the transaction is completed. The duration between transaction and settlement is essentially a source of transaction risks. Moreover, when someone sells mutual funds, if the foreign currency has appreciated against the dollar, the person may earn a profit. On the other hand, if the fund currency or underlying index has gone down relative to the dollar, it will lead to a loss. Such transaction risks may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mutual funds market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mutual funds market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the mutual funds market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mutual funds market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mutual funds market vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mutual Funds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 71.62 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amundi Austria GmbH, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd., BlackRock Inc., BNY Mellon Securities Corp., Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd., FMR LLC, Franklin Templeton, HDFC Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Ltd., IDFC Mutual Fund, JPMorgan Chase and Co., State Street Global Advisors, The Capital Group Companies Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Vanguard Group Inc., Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd., and PIMCO Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mutual funds market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Stock funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Bond funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Money market funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Hybrid funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Advice channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Retirement plan channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Institutional channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Direct channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Supermarket channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Amundi Austria GmbH

12.5 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd.

12.6 Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd.

12.7 BlackRock Inc.

12.8 BNY Mellon Securities Corp.

12.9 Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.

12.10 DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.

12.11 FMR LLC

12.12 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

12.13 PIMCO

12.14 State Street Global Advisors

12.15 The Capital Group Companies Inc.

12.16 The Charles Schwab Corp.

12.17 The Vanguard Group Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

