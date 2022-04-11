U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.83
    -75.45 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,309.07
    -412.05 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.58
    -10.98 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.56
    -3.70 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.60
    +11.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.35 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4060
    +1.0860 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,075.94
    -3,160.84 (-7.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.86
    -50.31 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona Elects New Member to Board of Trustees

Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona
2 min read
Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona
Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona

PHOENIX, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona (MICA) today announced the election of Christina Kwasnica, MD to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Kwasnica joins Karen J. Nichols, DO, J. Greg Rula, MD, Michael A. Trainor, DO, and Walter K. Sosey, MD who were re-elected to MICA’s 15-member board. The election results were ratified during MICA’s annual meeting of members held on March 26, 2022.

Dr. Kwasnica is the medical director of neuro-rehabilitation and the director of brain injury rehabilitation at the Center for Transitional Neuro-Rehabilitation at Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. She is also a founder and co-owner of Valley Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation which provides rehabilitation physician management to Barrow Neurological Institute.

“Formed by physicians, directed by physicians, and managed by insurance professionals under physician leadership, MICA retains the values of a profession that puts the needs of the patient before its own. We welcome Dr. Kwasnica’s leadership expertise to our board,” said MICA CEO James F. Carland, MD.

About Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona

Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona (MICA) was created in response to a need. In 1976, a group of Arizona physicians founded a physician-owned and physician-directed mutual insurance company after the largest medical professional liability insurance carrier announced it was no longer providing coverage in the state. Since its inception, MICA has focused on the same goals and principles that led to its founding: to provide medical professional liability insurance availability, affordability, and market stability at actuarially sound, sustainable rates.

Today, MICA provides medical professional liability insurance in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah. For 45 years, MICA has been recognized for its financial strength, claim management, careful loss reserving, risk management publications and programs, personal attention, and member focus. For more information, visit https://www.mica-insurance.com.

Contact: Hana Kim
Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona
hkim@mica-insurance.com
602-808-2253


