MUZHU MINING ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) (“Muzhu” or the “Company”) announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,330,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.14 cents (the “options”) in accordance with the Company’s 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 5th, 2027.



Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company currently operating in Quebec. Muzhu currently holds a 100% interest in

the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec of which Hwy. #109 runs through.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Donald Baxter, P. ENG

CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Phone: 1-226-455-5644

Email: info@muzhumining.ca



