MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MVBF) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 15th of September. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that MVB Financial's stock price has increased by 38% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

MVB Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

MVB Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 40%, which means that MVB Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 100.6%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 23% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

MVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.07 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that MVB Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

MVB Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for MVB Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

