MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MVBF) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 15th of June. This means that the annual payment will be 3.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. MVB Financial's stock price has reduced by 33% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

See our latest analysis for MVB Financial

MVB Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

MVB Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but MVB Financial's payout ratio of 54% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 23.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 56% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

MVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.07 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

MVB Financial Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. MVB Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.5% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like MVB Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for MVB Financial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here