MVB Financial's (NASDAQ:MVBF) Dividend Will Be $0.17

MVB Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MVBF) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 15th of December. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

MVB Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

MVB Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 37%, which means that MVB Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 64.5% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 26% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

MVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.07 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that MVB Financial has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

MVB Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think MVB Financial might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 MVB Financial analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is MVB Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

