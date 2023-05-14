MVB Financial's (NASDAQ:MVBF) Dividend Will Be $0.17

The board of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of June, with investors receiving $0.17 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.1%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. MVB Financial's stock price has reduced by 31% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

MVB Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

MVB Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 54%, which means that MVB Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

MVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.07 total annually to $0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. MVB Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.5% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like MVB Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for MVB Financial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

