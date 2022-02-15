U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Mvix Introduces Managed Service Platform Providing Strategy and Deployment for Educational Institutions

Mvix
·2 min read

With a wide range of digital signage use cases, Mvix has launched a Managed Service program to provide planning, strategy, and management solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Image for Mvix Digital Signage

Featured Image for Mvix Digital Signage
Featured Image for Mvix Digital Signage

STERLING, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 73% of educational institutions see digital signage as a crucial component for the future of student and staff communication. As a leading provider of enterprise-grade pro-AV solutions, Mvix has launched Managed Services, which allows educational institutions to optimize, scale, and deploy an effective digital signage strategy for educational institutions.

Digital signage technology has a wide range of use cases catering to K-12 and higher education campuses. Use cases can range from directing foot traffic, event schedules, displaying campus alerts during emergency events, showing school spirit, and sharing learning tools with staff and students. Additionally, campuses need a flexible and comprehensive digital signage platform to accommodate multiple content and scheduling options.

"Technology is woven into the fabric of our educational system so tightly that students expect digital communications to be omnipresent,'' said Mike Kilian, Executive Vice President at Mvix. "Digital signage is the perfect solution to engage students at all levels."

This scope of work and ongoing management can be difficult for educational environments due to limited IT resources and time constraints. Mvix's Managed Services program minimizes overhead and resources for campuses needing enterprise-scale digital signage solutions. With ongoing support and collaboration, the entire scope of the digital signage network is covered by a professional project manager. This includes project planning, creative strategy, and ongoing management.

Managed Services include:

  • Content Management: Mvix will update announcements and additional content requiring manual changes.

  • Remote Management: The client's player connectivity will be monitored by the project manager and will advise if downtime is experienced.

  • ROI Analysis: Ongoing advisement of ROI deployment.

  • Enhanced Support: Quick and prompt response rates from Client Success Team.

In a recent ongoing implementation, Olivet Nazarene University utilized Managed Services to deploy BrightSign media players, optimize templates through content design, and conduct professional user training. Their use cases included welcome signs, donor walls, faculty directory, department digital signage for internal communications, and university-wide signage for campus affairs.

"The Mvix Digital Signage was the perfect solution," said Adam Ollervidez, Associate Director of Media Services at Olivet Nazarene University. "Mvix's digital signage is robust and has afforded us the ability to create multiple designs to match our various departments across campus. This has made updating and sharing content more accessible, ensuring that our many constituencies have the right information."

Multi-venue digital signage solutions are key to improving the learning experience, attracting higher levels of enrollment, and increasing donations/funding. The Managed Services program is now available for K-12 and higher education institutions needing numerous screen deployments.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of enterprise-grade pro-AV solutions, specializing in enterprise full-service solutions backed by its award-winning digital signage software that offers unique value to clients all over the world. For more information, contact Mvix at 1 866.310.4923 or visit: www.mvix.com.

