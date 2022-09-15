U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.75
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,175.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,137.75
    -4.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,696.40
    -12.70 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9992
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -1.19 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1508
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4610
    +0.3680 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,148.27
    -214.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.80
    -2.54 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,316.49
    +39.19 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

MVP Match, a tech-talent marketplace, raises $5M from Stage 2 Capital

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Tech-talent marketplace MVP Match has raised €5 million ($5 million) seed funding from Stage 2 Capital to double down its strategy for pairing companies with talent from across the globe.

The Germany-based startup plans to use the funding to build new hubs in Africa and Europe, grow its team, and re-launch its proprietary platform to make “finding and working with tech talent easier than ever before.”

The plan to grow its reach follows the launch of a new hub in Egypt that MVP Match will use to tap talent in Africa -- with the aim of creating more networks in the region. The hubs, which include the existing ones in Lisbon (Portugal) and Tbilisi (Georgia), are intended to help its more than 100 clients hire local talent without having to establish operations in those jurisdictions.

“We see entering Egypt as the first step in our exciting journey to bring the entire continent into the global talent pool. By setting up a local presence and working closely with the local talent, we will be able to really open up this market to our clients. And, with interesting projects from world's leading product companies comes knowledge transfer that the local senior talent seeks, just as much as fair working rates,” MVP Match CEO, Levin Wense told TechCrunch.

Manara gets $3M to grow tech talent pool in the Middle East and North Africa

Wense, who founded the startup in 2020 together with Philipp Petrescu, added that MVP Match acts as an Employer of Record, which enables it to manage the whole recruiting process including the establishment of local office spaces and talent onboarding. This helps recruiters to build teams in other regions without worrying about the lengthy recruitment process and paperwork.

“With available locations such as Egypt, for example, our clients and other global companies can scale their products and engineering teams in nearshore, best value-for-money regions. We can provide them with complete legal infrastructure to permanently employ local talent without physical local presence,” said Wense.

“For fast-growing companies that operate on crowded markets, being able to launch a nearshore hub with a fully equipped office space within weeks and in a process build a more diverse and inclusive team can be a difference between delivering or not on their product roadmaps and strategic goals,” he said.

MVP Match said it uses product and technology executives like CTOs, and experienced domain experts to vet talent before recommending them to companies. Vetting includes tech-related challenges and personality interviews, to ensure that their clients, which include Voya Financial and accounting firm PwC, are matched with the right talent.

Of their decision to fund MVP match Stage 2 Capital partner Anubhav Maheshwari said: “Engineering, product, and design roles are critical, yet hard-to-fill positions. They’re in high demand by both growing technology companies, as well as non-tech companies undergoing rapid digital transformation.”

“With dedicated focus on providing an exceptional experience both for customers and remote talent alike, MVP Match is rapidly connecting proven and experienced professionals, wherever they may be located, with exciting and high-impact projects.”

Gloat nabs $90M to build AI-powered internal jobs marketplaces

Stage 2 Capital launches $80M Fund II targeting B2B software startups

 

Recommended Stories

  • Generation Income Properties Announces Amended Commitment from American Momentum Bank to Change Rate Index

    Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) (“GIPR” or the “Company”) announced the amendment and restatement of its previously disclosed commitment letters with American Momentum Bank (AMB)....

  • EXCLUSIVE: How Do You Build A Capital Stack In Today's Cannabis Market? Experts Weigh In

    Entrepreneurs looking to build a company in the cannabis space often wonder what’s the best strategy for raising capital, and that includes setting up the right capital structure, also known as a capital stack. This structure takes into account all forms of equity and debt invested in the company. “You do need to start off with the foundation of your capital stack, which is the equity stack”, says Steve Ham, managing partner at Altmore Capital, a lender for the cannabis industry that has closed

  • Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales boom

    Tesla is reevaluating the way it sells electric cars in China, its second-largest market, and considering closing some showrooms in flashy malls in cities like Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions, two people with knowledge of the plans said. As part of that push, Tesla is looking to ramp up hiring of technicians and other staff for service jobs in China, one of the people said. Tesla's China recruitment website showed more than 300 openings for service jobs as of Thursday.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Chinese economy's export pillar shows cracks from global slowdown

    China's exporters – the last reliable pillar of the world's second-largest economy as it struggled with the pandemic, weak consumption and a property crisis – are warning of hard times ahead as softer overseas markets force them to shed workers, shift to lower-value goods and even rent out their factories. Alarm bells sounded for China's $18 trillion economy when trade data last week showed export growth well short of expectations and slowing for the first time in four months. Those alarms are echoing in workshops across eastern and southern China's manufacturing hubs, in industries from machinery parts and textiles to high-tech home appliances, where businesses are scaling back while export orders dry up.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California state attorney files lawsuit against Amazon

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta is on a collision course with Amazon, filing a lawsuit Wednesday that alleges the company is violating state antitrust law.

  • In rebuff to Disney, Comcast signals Hulu will not come cheap

    Comcast Corp Chief Executive Brian Roberts used the unusually public forum of a Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday to signal that the company will seek market value for its minority stake in Hulu. Roberts was asked to respond to Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek's comments to the Financial Times published on Monday in which he said he would like to accelerate the timetable for acquiring Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pinterest never considered itself a social network. Until now.

    As Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok execs get grilled by senators, new CEO positions Pinterest as 'feel good' social-media platform, dropping predecessor's propaganda.

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Disney’s Chapek Hints at All-in-One Streaming App Once Hulu Secured

    Speaking at an investor conference, the company’s chief executive touts the potential to make Disney+ a broader platform tied to its theme parks once Hulu ownership is secured.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.